HR & Marketing: Jarmila Yu and Richard Merrin talk to Oven-Ready HR

Richard Merrin and Jarmila Yu talk to the Oven-Ready HR podcast.

Although it is critical for HR functions to work closely with all other business departments, HR and marketing have a special relationship. Both functions rely closely on one another to deliver their strategic plans.

Without an engaged, talented and trained workforce, marketing’s carefully crafted brand communications to customers will be wasted. Likewise without marketing’s expertise in building brands and communication strategies, HR will struggle to be an ‘Employer of Choice’ seeking to attract the brightest and best and talent.

So what is the state of the “special relationship”? Is it good, bad or indifferent? Are both functions investing enough time to understand what the other does? Does it matter?

This episode sees marketing expert Jarmila Yu, Founder and chief marketing officer of Unique Marketing and Richard Merrin, managing director of Spreckley Partners, a London based enterprise technology PR agency give a lively, honest and open critique of the special relationship between HR and Marketing and where we go from here.