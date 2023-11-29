RAD Awards 2024 shortlist unveiled

The 2024 RAD Awards shortlist has been revealed following a record number of submissions from employers and recruitment advertising agencies.

After a rigorous, four-week judging process comprising both remote and face-to face sessions, 80 employers and more than 30 recruitment advertising agencies have made the shortlists across 20 categories.

Now in their 34th consecutive year, the RAD Awards champion the very best in recruitment marketing and employer branding. Agencies in partnership with their clients, as well as in-house teams, enter their most innovative and effective solutions in talent acquisition, retention and employer branding from the past year.

Richard Andrews, divisional director at the RAD Awards, said: “Congratulations to everyone shortlisted for the 2024 RADs – and huge thanks to our judging panel for having taken the time to review a bumper number of entries.

“In such a competitive year, everyone who has made the shortlist should be extremely proud.”

This year’s RAD Awards includes a new category, Visual Craft, which recognises innovation and care in creating a visual design in any medium. Shortlisted work includes entries from BP, EY, MI5 and Rolls-Royce, with work from agencies including Symphony Talent, Radancy, Stafford Long and Blackbridge Communications.

View the 2024 RAD Awards shortlist in full

Creative agencies performing particularly well included Havas, which received no fewer than 12 nominations, Pink Squid which had 10, and ThirtyThree and Radancy each of which gained eight places on the shortlists.

The 2024 RAD Awards ceremony takes place on Thursday 25 January 2024 in the glamorous Great Room of the Grosvenor House Hotel on London’s exclusive Park Lane. The evening includes a drinks reception, three-course fine dining menu, celebrity entertainment, awards ceremony and an after-party.