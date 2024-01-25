RAD Awards 2024: Eye-catching bus campaign wins Work of the Year

An innovative campaign to recruit volunteers for a youth homelessness charity has won Work of the Year at the 2024 RAD Awards.
New Horizon Youth Centre worked with agency Havas People to come up with the campaign, the star of which was a pink and purple bus parked in a busy area of London’s King’s Cross.
The bus highlighted how every day, another busload of young people becomes homeless. People were invited to come aboard and learn more about the New Horizons day centre and how they could get involved. The bus even travelled to 10 Downing Street with former Channel 4 news presenter Jon Snow to raise awareness.
The judges of the RAD Awards, often described as the ‘Oscars’ of the recruitment advertising industry, found the campaign “heartwarming”.
This year’s RAD Awards winners were celebrated by employers, media and hundreds of creative experts from across the recruitment advertising industry at a glittering ceremony at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London.
RAD Awards winners were chosen for 20 categories, including a new ‘visual craft’ category showcasing innovation and care in creating a visual design in any medium. This award was won by Kent County Council and its agency TMP Worldwide. TMP designed a unique in-person game for employees to play to understand more about the benefits and career development available to them at the council, all made out of locally sourced wood.
TMP also won the Candidate Experience Award with a campaign to speed up and improve the recruitment of security officers for Heathrow Airport. This also won the same category in the 2023 Personnel Today Awards.
Just Eat Takeaway won this year’s In-house Employer Brand Team of the Year for coming up with an innovative global campaign that featured a European food tour on a bike.
Richard Andrews, divisional director at DVV Media, said this year’s entries had been of an extremely high standard.
“This year we saw some real stand-out entries and the level of creativity was off the scale,” he said. “Congratulations to the winners on their well-deserved awards.”
RAD Awards 2023: Full list of winners
Work of the Year
New Horizon Youth Centre – Stop the Bus
Havas People
Candidate Experience – sponsored by CV Library
Heathrow Security Officer Candidate Portal
TMP Worldwide, a PeopleScout company
Creative Idea – sponsored by Indeed
New Horizon Youth Centre – Stop the Bus
Havas People
Digital Experience for Early Talent
EY Adventure Awaits Client
Radancy
Early Careers Attraction
ICAEW Accountancy Got Me Here
Pink Squid
Employee Engagement – sponsored by Talent.com
BT Capslock
Ph.Creative
Employer Brand – International
Adidas We Power Possible Client
Havas People
Employer Brand – National – sponsored by Glassdoor
Alshaya Group Moments Made
Pink Squid
Employer Website – sponsored by Wiser
Capita/British Army Recruitment Website
Great State
Equality, Diversity and Inclusion – sponsored by myGworks
Royal Mail Generation Change
ThirtyThree
Events and Experiential Campaign
Lloyds Banking Group – Imagine What’s Next
Experience
Graduate Campaign
Newton Let’s Start Doing Client
Tonic
In-house Employer Brand Team of the Year – sponsored by welove9am
Just Eat Takeaway
Innovation – sponsored by Zip Recruiter
Secret Intelligence Service (MI6) – Finding Kloos
Stafford Long
Integrated Campaign – sponsored by Totaljobs
Currys Get Real Behind the Wheel
Tonic
Single Use of Video
Working at DJI, There’s More Than Meets the Eye
SteamTalmark
Use of Research and Insight in Employer Branding – sponsored by LinkedIn
Flutter People Expo
Chatter Communications
Use of Social – sponsored by Socially Recruited
Hogan Lovells Graduate Recruitment Social Strategy
Sb.inc
Use of Technology
Barclays Talent Acquisition Cloud
Radancy
Video Campaign – sponsored by Crimtan
Metropolitan Police – F is for Family
Tonic
Visual Craft
Kent County Council – The Game of Kent Life
TMP Worldwide, a PeopleScout company