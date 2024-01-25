RAD Awards 2024: Eye-catching bus campaign wins Work of the Year

An innovative campaign to recruit volunteers for a youth homelessness charity has won Work of the Year at the 2024 RAD Awards.

New Horizon Youth Centre worked with agency Havas People to come up with the campaign, the star of which was a pink and purple bus parked in a busy area of London’s King’s Cross.

The bus highlighted how every day, another busload of young people becomes homeless. People were invited to come aboard and learn more about the New Horizons day centre and how they could get involved. The bus even travelled to 10 Downing Street with former Channel 4 news presenter Jon Snow to raise awareness.

The judges of the RAD Awards, often described as the ‘Oscars’ of the recruitment advertising industry, found the campaign “heartwarming”.

This year’s RAD Awards winners were celebrated by employers, media and hundreds of creative experts from across the recruitment advertising industry at a glittering ceremony at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London.

RAD Awards winners were chosen for 20 categories, including a new ‘visual craft’ category showcasing innovation and care in creating a visual design in any medium. This award was won by Kent County Council and its agency TMP Worldwide. TMP designed a unique in-person game for employees to play to understand more about the benefits and career development available to them at the council, all made out of locally sourced wood.

TMP also won the Candidate Experience Award with a campaign to speed up and improve the recruitment of security officers for Heathrow Airport. This also won the same category in the 2023 Personnel Today Awards.

Just Eat Takeaway won this year’s In-house Employer Brand Team of the Year for coming up with an innovative global campaign that featured a European food tour on a bike.

Richard Andrews, divisional director at DVV Media, said this year’s entries had been of an extremely high standard.

“This year we saw some real stand-out entries and the level of creativity was off the scale,” he said. “Congratulations to the winners on their well-deserved awards.”

RAD Awards 2023: Full list of winners

Work of the Year

New Horizon Youth Centre – Stop the Bus

Havas People

Candidate Experience – sponsored by CV Library

Heathrow Security Officer Candidate Portal

TMP Worldwide, a PeopleScout company

Creative Idea – sponsored by Indeed

New Horizon Youth Centre – Stop the Bus

Havas People

Digital Experience for Early Talent

EY Adventure Awaits Client

Radancy

Early Careers Attraction

ICAEW Accountancy Got Me Here

Pink Squid

Employee Engagement – sponsored by Talent.com

BT Capslock

Ph.Creative

Employer Brand – International

Adidas We Power Possible Client

Havas People

Employer Brand – National – sponsored by Glassdoor

Alshaya Group Moments Made

Pink Squid

Employer Website – sponsored by Wiser

Capita/British Army Recruitment Website

Great State

Equality, Diversity and Inclusion – sponsored by myGworks

Royal Mail Generation Change

ThirtyThree

Events and Experiential Campaign

Lloyds Banking Group – Imagine What’s Next

Experience

Graduate Campaign

Newton Let’s Start Doing Client

Tonic

In-house Employer Brand Team of the Year – sponsored by welove9am

Just Eat Takeaway

Innovation – sponsored by Zip Recruiter

Secret Intelligence Service (MI6) – Finding Kloos

Stafford Long

Integrated Campaign – sponsored by Totaljobs

Currys Get Real Behind the Wheel

Tonic

Single Use of Video

Working at DJI, There’s More Than Meets the Eye

SteamTalmark

Use of Research and Insight in Employer Branding – sponsored by LinkedIn

Flutter People Expo

Chatter Communications

Use of Social – sponsored by Socially Recruited

Hogan Lovells Graduate Recruitment Social Strategy

Sb.inc

Use of Technology

Barclays Talent Acquisition Cloud

Radancy

Video Campaign – sponsored by Crimtan

Metropolitan Police – F is for Family

Tonic

Visual Craft

Kent County Council – The Game of Kent Life

TMP Worldwide, a PeopleScout company