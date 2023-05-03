Careers in HRLatest NewsJobseekingThe HR profession

HR vacancies fell by a third in early 2023

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber HR job vacancies in early 2023 were down significantly
Image: Shutterstock
HR job vacancies in early 2023 were down significantly
Image: Shutterstock

HR vacancies dropped significantly in the first few months of 2023, suggesting that employers held back on recruitment as economic pressures continued.

According to the Association of Professional Staffing Companies (APSCo), HR job vacancies were down by more than a third (35.2%) in March 2023, compared with the same month a year earlier, with notable reductions in vacancies also seen in January (36.2%), and February (35.4%).

However, the data from job board network Broadbean Technologies showed that the number of HR vacancies has since grown slightly, suggesting that business confidence is beginning to return after a turbulent few months.

HR job vacancies

HR salaries struggle to keep up with inflation

Chief people officer among LinkedIn’s fastest-growing roles

Personnel Today Jobs

The application per vacancy rate has remained high, according to APSCo, and HR salaries have risen marginally, although growth remains below inflation.

APSCo has urged employers to improve their benefits and other financial perks if they want to retain their top HR talent, if salary increases are not an option.

Ann Swain, global CEO at APSCo, said: “As hiring begins to slow, we are experiencing an expected dip in demand for HR professionals. However, it’s interesting to note that March saw a slight uptick which is perhaps indicative of the confidence boost that the Chancellor’s Budget announcement seemingly initiated across the UK.

“Given the cost-of-living crisis that is still impacting the country, it is disappointing to note that average salaries in the profession have flatlined. This will likely have a longer-term impact on skills retention as staff look to new employment routes to access better pay.”

Research earlier this year by recruitment firm Reed found that HR salaries rose by just 4.2% in 2022, despite double-digit inflation. Almost two-thirds of HR professionals who were not happy with their salary said this was because it had not kept up with the cost of living.

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more human resources jobs

Ashleigh Webber

Ashleigh is editor of OHW+ and HR and wellbeing editor at Personnel Today. Ashleigh's areas of interest include employee health and wellbeing, equality and inclusion and skills development. She has hosted many webinars for Personnel Today, on topics including employee retention, financial wellbeing and menopause support. Prior to joining Personnel Today in 2018, she covered the road transport sector for Commercial Motor and Motor Transport magazines, touching on some of the employment and wellbeing issues experienced by those in road haulage.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

HR careers survey: three in four confident about...

CHRO and D&I manager among fastest growing UK...

How can we ensure post lockdown recruitment is...

Emerging HR roles to look out for in...

Cross-party MPs add to pressure on Sunak to...

Has political chaos made us cautious about hiring...

Five trends to watch in HR recruitment in...

HR job candidates let down by resourcing peers

How can women get better at networking?

Preparing for an interview