One in five HR professionals considering changing jobs

One in five (22%) HR professionals in the UK are considering changing jobs in 2023, many of whom are actively job hunting now.

Research from HR software firm Ciphr found that 10% of UK HR professionals, mainly working in administrative or middle-management positions, were actively looking for a new job, while 12% intended to seek a position at another organisation.

A further 44% were open to changing HR jobs, but said it would be unlikely within the year and had currently no plans to do so.

For those likely or very likely to change employer soon, the most common reason for looking elsewhere was a lack of job growth. Forty-two per cent said they wanted more career progression, management responsibilities or opportunities for promotion.

Thirty-nine per cent wanted a new job that offered an improved work-life balance, while 31% felt they were currently underpaid and wanted a job with a higher salary.

Other reasons why HR professionals were seeking new opportunities included a lack of good or effective leadership in their current role, desire for a more rewarding or fulfilling job, wanting more job security, wanting the ability to gain new knowledge and skills, lack of recognition, and feeling like the HR team had no real power in their organisation.

Claire Williams, chief people officer at Ciphr, said: “It’s not uncommon for some HR professionals to feel overlooked when it comes to their own training and career development. They often spend so much time focusing on the rest of the business that their needs aren’t always prioritised and can go unmet. There may also be an assumption that, because they work in HR, they would naturally action their own development needs and apply best practice to themselves.

“This research is a good reminder to employers of the importance of supporting their HR team’s career aspirations, if they want to increase their chances of retaining them.”

Williams said employers should consider structuring teams in a way that enables cross-specialist learning or involvement in wider business projects to aid career progression.

“This will both enrich the job as well as improving their HR capability in the longer term,” she said.

The research involving 163 HR professionals in April also found that 17% wanted to leave HR completely.

One in five respondents had recently changed employers for a better-paying job as the cost of living surged, while 34% had taken time off due to feeling stressed or overwhelmed.

