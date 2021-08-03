Discrimination case dismissed to avoid encouraging ‘culture of hyper-sensitivity’

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.A case in which a lawyer made dozens of discrimination and harassment complaints against a clinical research company has been dismissed by an employment tribunal because it did not want to encourage ‘a culture of hyper-sensitivity’.
Ashleigh has been a trade journalist since 2012. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+. Prior to joining Personnel Today she covered the logistics and transport sectors.