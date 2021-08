Lib Dems call for furlough commission to avoid unemployment crisis

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

In a letter to Sunak, Lib Dem treasury spokesperson and MP for Edinburgh West Christine Jardine warned that plans to withdraw coronavirus support measures including furlough presented a “cliff edge” for businesses and would result in financial hardship. Any individual left on furlough on 30 September, when the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme ends, is likely to become unemployed, the letter says, and will also be “kicked when they’re down” when the government removes the £20 per week Universal Credit uplift at the same time. Numerous organisations have warned the government of the looming unemployment crisis, with 1.9 million people still on furlough at the end of June. The British Chambers of Commerce this week suggested that one in five employers were considering redundancies , while the New Economics Foundation has estimated that 660,000 people will still be furloughed at the end of September. Jardine's letter says: “The UK economy has fared worse than any other G7 country during the pandemic. It is not a record to be proud of. Businesses need certainty if they can plan effectively for their future. “It is therefore imperative that you react quickly to establish a commission that can provide answers that every business using the Job Retention Scheme and every individual on furlough needs. Hundreds of thous