XpertHR acquires pay analysis provider Gapsquare

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.XpertHR has expanded its offering with the acquisition of payroll analytics software provider Gapsquare. Gapsquare analyses and tracks pay gap data and provides HR and reward professionals with insights about any pay disparities through its FairPayPro software.
Ashleigh has been a trade journalist since 2012. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+. Prior to joining Personnel Today she covered the logistics and transport sectors.