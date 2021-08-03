Gender pay gapEqual payLatest NewsPay & benefitsPay structures

XpertHR acquires pay analysis provider Gapsquare

by Ashleigh Webber
XpertHR has expanded its offering with the acquisition of payroll analytics software provider Gapsquare. Gapsquare analyses and tracks pay gap data and provides HR and reward professionals with insights about any pay disparities through its FairPayPro software. It helps identify and track pay gaps based on gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation and disability, and provides recommendations on the actions organisations could take to address them. XpertHR said the acquisition of Gapsquare would strengthen its compliance, best practice and reward offerings in the UK and US. Scott Walker, XpertHR managing director said: “I am excited to bring Gapsquare into the XpertHR family. Our mission is a simple one: to create purposeful workplaces for every person in every organisation. Both businesses are dedicated to improving the experiences of millions of working professionals around the globe. “By combining Gapsquare’s advanced technology with XpertHR’s expertise in reward data, we can better equip employers to build a world where work is inclusive, where pay meets value and diverse talent thrives.” Dr Zara Nanu, CEO and co-founder of Gapsquare, will continue to lead the business alongside co-founder Ion Suruceanu. Nanu said
