Norton Rose Fulbright names chief people officer for EMEA

Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright has appointed Kate Evans as chief people officer for Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

Evans will work with the EMEA management team, the broader partnership and business services leaders to enhance employee engagement, talent retention and career development, and bring about a more inclusive workplace.

She has more than 20 years of experience at businesses including Deloitte, KPMG and Tesco.

Additionally, Evans co-created a leadership development solution for next generation chairpeople together with the London Business School, and sits on the advisory board at iVentiv, a global organisation that runs workshops for chief talent and learning officers.

She also coaches and mentors potential leaders, and is a mentor for Solaris, a global executive leadership programme designed for women of colour.

Evans said: “We’ve experienced significant changes to workplaces in recent years, which have had profound implications for employers and their people. As organisations continue to navigate these and wider socio-economic challenges, it has never been so important for businesses to support and invest in their people.

“I am delighted to be working with Norton Rose Fulbright employees across Europe, Middle East and Asia to co-create the right culture and opportunities for our people to flourish, and continue to build the firm for the future.”

