RetailLatest NewsSickness absenceSex discriminationDiscipline and grievances

Tesco worker who was shut in room awarded £50,000

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher Pic: British Retail Photography / Alamy Stock Photo
Pic: British Retail Photography / Alamy Stock Photo

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

A Tesco worker who won a sex discrimination case after being trapped in a room by his female boss has been awarded £50,000 in compensation. Toby King, who is 6ft tall, won his tribunal claim against the retailer in August. His claim centred on an incident in December 2018 where he had been shut into a room by his manager, Jo Francis, who is 5ft 4in. He suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after an incident when he worked in the Prison Service and was held hostage, and told Francis the situation made him uncomfortable and went to open the door to leave. However, he told the tribunal that Francis wedged her foot against the door and physically prevented him from leaving the room. CCTV footage then showed him trying to squeeze out of the door. He claimed his supervisors said he could not be frightened by a “little pregnant woman” and refused to take his complaint seriously because of the workers’ difference in size. In early 2019, he was signed off work after a relapse of his PTSD left him unable to leave the house without crying. He had previously taken absence due to changes in his medication and had been accused of being inflexible over Christmas shifts. He provided managers with sick notes for his absence but Tesco claimed not to have received them, and he was asked to a disciplinary meeting, which he did not attend. He was then sacked for repeatedly not turning up to work. Francis claimed she had become forgetful due to pregnancy-related ill health, wh
Avatar

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Police Scotland judgment reveals ‘absolute boys’ club’ culture

Culture of sexism at Jeff Bezos’s rocket firm,...

BA cabin crew member denied flexibility to help...

Morrisons equal pay claim can proceed, tribunal rules

Nursery worker asked to show less cleavage loses...

Estate agent refused 5pm finish wins £185,000 payout

Police Scotland HR official accused of misleading tribunal

One third of female doctors experience sexism daily...

Tesco worker wins sex discrimination claim after PTSD...

Discrimination case dismissed to avoid encouraging ‘culture of...