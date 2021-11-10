Tesco worker who was shut in room awarded £50,000

won his tribunal claim against the retailer in August. His claim centred on an incident in December 2018 where he had been shut into a room by his manager, Jo Francis, who is 5ft 4in. He suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after an incident when he worked in the Prison Service and was held hostage, and told Francis the situation made him uncomfortable and went to open the door to leave. However, he told the tribunal that Francis wedged her foot against the door and physically prevented him from leaving the room. CCTV footage then showed him trying to squeeze out of the door. He claimed his supervisors said he could not be frightened by a “little pregnant woman” and refused to take his complaint seriously because of the workers’ difference in size.A Tesco worker who won a sex discrimination case after being trapped in a room by his female boss has been awarded £50,000 in compensation. Toby King, who is 6ft tall,