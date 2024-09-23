Labour scraps ′outdated’ armed forces recruitment rules

′Outdated policies’ will be scrapped in a bid to tackle the recruitment crisis facing the armed forces, the defence secretary has announced.

Speaking at the Labour party conference, John Healey said the government would lift the ban that prevents people with asthma or severe acne from joining the army.

He declared that more than 100 regulations that block “the brightest and the best” from serving because of conditions such as hay fever, eczema and other illnesses will now be removed.

Delivering his speech in Liverpool, Healey also unveiled plans to speed up the recruitment process and clear “bottlenecks” and “needless red tap” to avoid high-quality applicants being rejected or withdrawing their applications because of unnecessary delays.

A Ministry of Defence policy from 2019 stated: “Candidates with acne that may affect the ability to wear military clothing or to operate military equipment should normally be graded UNFIT, or entry should be deferred until the disease has been successfully treated.”

According to the government, the British Army is the smallest it has been in 200 years, with more people leaving service than signing up. Although it believes the 6% pay rise revealed in July will help drive recruitment, it wants to do more to boost numbers.

It has promised to make a provisional offer to potential recruits within 10 days and provide confirmation of a training start date within 30 days.

Healey also urged computer gamers and technology experts to help with the country’s cyber defence, highlighting plans to create a new fast-track application scheme for them.

He said: “If you are a top gamer – your country needs you.”

The “cyber track” programme will have different basic training rules and selection criteria to other branches of the armed services.

Healey added: “We will create an Armed Forces that draws the very best of British talent. Better fit to fight. Better reflecting the country they defend.”

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday Email (Required) OptOut From time to time, we will send you emails about selected products, events and services from Personnel Today and OHW+ - but you can choose to opt-out at any time. If you do not wish to receive these emails, please tick this box. Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today



Browse more human resources jobs