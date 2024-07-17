Half of neurodivergent workers feel recruitment processes are unfair

Nearly half (48%) of neurodivergent employees do not feel recruitment processes are fair, with many reporting bias, negative attitudes and processes designed based on neurotypical assumptions.

A survey of 601 neurodivergent UK employees by inclusion consultancy Pearn Kandola found that failing to mention neurodivergence in job adverts was the largest signal of a less inclusive employer, followed by not offering adjustments during the recruitment process.

It is estimated that up to a fifth of the world’s population is neurodivergent – a term which includes conditions including autism, ADHD, dyslexia and dyspraxia.

Once in a job, 69% disclosed their neurodivergence to their employer or team. Two-thirds said their experience of disclosing had been positive, and stated that organisations had encouraged disclosure by offering adjustments, proactively giving them the option to disclose and offering a guaranteed job interview.

However, nearly half said they had witnessed someone they thought was neurodivergent being discriminated against.

Forty-five per cent said they did not know that being neurodivergent could amount to a disability under the Equality Act, which offers legal protections against discrimination.

Forty per cent said they were not getting the adjustments they needed. Only 36% said they felt comfortable asking for adjustments or support.

Clare Reynolds, a business psychologist at Pearn Kandola and a neurodiversity coach, said: “There’s no such thing as your average employee. Diversity of thought and approach can be a huge benefit to employers, if workplaces create an inclusive, harmonious, and welcoming environment.

“Unfortunately, our research shows that all too often this is not the case, with neurodivergent employees revealing that workplaces can be hostile environments. This is not good for employee or employer. It means many employers are missing out on the immense talents, skills and perspectives of neurodivergent people.

“It is important to recognise what neurodiversity is and how to employees can be supported. This can be as small a thing as being mindful of the language used in job adverts or how internal policies are communicated, but the potential benefits are huge.”

The Neurodiversity at Work report recommended that employers develop an understanding of neurodivergence, specifically by training hiring managers to prevent unconscious bias from affecting decision-making, as well as actively offering support and adjustments; clearly mentioning inclusion policies in job adverts; reviewing their recruitment processes; and building psychological safety.

