Laing O’Rourke to discuss pensions at EB Live 2021

by Zoe Wickens
James Dolan, reward leader at international engineering and construction business Laing O’Rourke, will be participating in a panel talk about pension strategies on Wednesday 6 October at Employee Benefits Live 2021. Dolan will be a panellist for the Inspire Session titled “Future pension strategies”, which will be taking place at on the second day of the conference. The session will focus on approaches to sustainable investment, engaging and educating employees, and enabling effective pension management. The panel discussion will provide delegates with both an opportunity for high-level, future-focused discourse, as well as practical learnings from Dolan’s own experience. Dolan explained that he believes attendees can learn more about different types of pension strategies from the panel he will be taking part in.

“What I can add is practical experience of engaging and educating employees about their pension in different industries, as I have worked in construction, charity and consulting. In particular, I’m interested in sustainable investing and will talk about some of the challenges of implementing such a strategy,” he said. Employee Benefits Live 2021 will take place on Wednesday 6 and Thursday 7 October 2021 at The ExCeL London. For more information or to register for the show…
Zoe Wickens is a journalist for Employee Benefits

