Bank staff who don’t want vaccine told they can stay at home

by Adam McCulloch
by Adam McCulloch Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

Multinational investment bank UBS has told its staff that if they don’t wish to receive a vaccine against Covid they can apply to work from home. Ralph Hamers, CEO of the Zurich and Basel-based bank told the Swiss Economic Forum on 2 September: “We have 25,000 employees alone in the US and thousands more in Singapore and Hong Kong, and every country has a different legal framework around what you can and can’t make mandatory.” He added: “The pandemic has delivered solutions to manage the risk of carrying the virus and passing it to your colleagues, and that is to work from home.” Those who decide not to get vaccinated will be able to work remotely most of the time, according to the bank. The bank has several offices in the UK, in London, Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham, Edinburgh and Newcastle. Part of the reason for the policy is that in Switzerland itself the vaccination effort has made only limited headway compared with some countries. So far it has, according to Statista,  vaccinated at the rate of 110 doses per 100 people. This makes it 21st on the list in Europe. Malta, Iceland and Denmark lead the way with about 150 doses per 100 people. The slowdown in vaccinations has been seen in many affluent countries once around 50% of the population has been jabbed but in Switzerland it has been particularly pronounced. All of the countries Switzerland borders has a higher proportion of the population vaccinated. The decision to allow those without the vaccine to remain
