Dissatisfaction with leaders but no ‘great resignation’ finds global study

by Adam McCulloch
by Adam McCulloch More than half of young leaders (54%) were suffering from burnout, found Adecco
Photo: Shutterstock
More than half of young leaders (54%) were suffering from burnout, found Adecco
Photo: Shutterstock

Satisfaction with leadership is low and there is an increasing disconnect with employees with only a third of non-managers feeling they are getting due recognition. This was among the findings of a global study looking at attitudes among workers and leaders as organisations prepare to start hybrid working as the Covid crisis continues. [pullquote]This is no longer a ‘nice to have’; it is where the battle for talent will happen” – Adecco Group's chief executive officer, Alain Dehaze[/pullquote] The study, by Swiss-based HR giant the Adecco Group, found that anxiety among staff about returning to the office was highest in Australia, UK and Canada where between 50% and 53% of workers reported doubts about the return. But although workers were actively considering new careers with more flexibility than previously there was no evidence that a “great resignation” was under way. Globally, 53% of workers want a hybrid working model in which they spend more than half of their time working remotely, Adecco found. The report indicated that there was a “risk of losing a new generation of leaders”. More than half of young leaders (54%) were suffering from burnout and three in 10 workers said their mental and physical health had declined in the past 12 months. Adecco stated companies needed to re-evaluate how they can better support and provide wellbeing resources to their employees within the new hybrid working model, with 67% of non-managers saying leaders don't meet their expectations for checking on their mental wellbeing.

Planning ahead

Adam McCulloch

Adam McCulloch is a freelance writer and production editor who has worked in sectors including travel, aviation, agriculture, music, theatre and social work. He also works for a national newspaper

