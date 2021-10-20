Leadership and management skills essential to ‘levelling up’, says CMI

submission to HM Treasury ahead of the comprehensive spending review on 27 October, the CMI said that a lack of quality management was affecting the UK's productivity, and that by making small improvements in management capability, organisations and workers would become more productive. Research by the CMI and the Institute of Directors in January 2021 identified a gap between the management skills needed by employers and the management capacity of their workforce. “Good management and leadership will be essential to deliver the government’s growth plans – on infrastructure and transition to net zero, on levelling up, and on innovation. This is also critical to ensure that everyone, no matter what background, is able to achieve their potential in work,” the document says. It has identified five requirements that the review should include to ensure a thriving economy:The government should allocate more investment to management and leadership training as part of the UK’s ‘levelling up’ agenda, the Chartered Management Institute (CMI) has said. In its
- Maintaining current higher education spending
- Protecting apprenticeship funding, including at degree level – the government has a £2.3bn budget for apprenticeships in 2021/22
- Building management development into education, training, and sector policies
- Including four core skills (communication, problem-solving, teamwork, and digital competency) into all courses funded by government. CMI estimates that an additional investment of around £240m per annum would be required, which could be funded through a combination of the National Skills Fund and employer contributions
- Requiring all government procurement bids to include management and leadership development.