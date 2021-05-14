Measuring learning success: Connecting value to business impact (webinar)

Shutterstock

Wednesday 16 June 2021, 2:00pm BST

Learning has never been so critical. Businesses are providing more exciting work opportunities, investing more in new technologies, and looking to L&D to make a real impact on its people and the bottom line. But, as a learning leader, how do you establish, prioritise and measure that result?

This Personnel Today webinar, in association with Degreed and LearnUpon, examines the metrics that show whether learning is having the desired effect. Furthermore, as we emerge from working from home and enter a new phase of hybrid working, we discuss the challenges it poses for L&D.

Register now to hear Greig Aitken, head of colleague strategy and insight at NatWest Group, discuss how the bank gauges the impact of its L&D strategies on its performance. Also on the panel, LearnUpon’s enterprise customer success director, Frances Kleven, and Degreed client experience lead, Krissie Billingham, who join Personnel Today editor Rob Moss to discuss new learning metrics.

Moving on from outdated tactics, they’ll share how businesses can redefine the value of learning, focusing on key data, and in turn, amplify L&D’s impact on your organisation.

Register for this free 60-minute webinar to discover:

The old versus the new – what do learning metrics look like in 2021

Why every metric should tie back to business results

How to build an “Impact Framework” that establishes goals, gets company buy-in, and demonstrates your learning’s critical results.

This live webinar includes a Q&A session for the audience to send questions to our presenters.

About our speakers

Greig Aitken, head of colleague strategy and insight at NatWest Group. He leads the development of the bank’s people strategy across NatWest brands including RBS, Ulster Bank and Coutts. He is a chartered banker, a fellow of the CIPD and the Learning & Performance Institute and has an MBA in finance and management. Greig has taught employee engagement and HR strategy at Harvard Business School, London Business School and University of Southern California.

Krissie Billingham is client experience lead at Degreed for EMEA and APAC. Alongside the team, she work with clients to not just launch the learning platform Degreed with huge impact, but also to help them grow and develop their investment into real business results. With a background in HR and L&D, both client and vendor side, Krissie has led many digital learning transformations and cultural change programmes for brands such as Barclays Bank, RSA and Imperial Brands.

Frances Kleven is director, enterprise customer success at LearnUpon. With more than 15 years’ experience in technology and education, Frances is a champion of learning in business. She works directly with many of the world’s biggest organisations, helping them to develop and implement high-impact learning strategies. She has previously held roles at the University of California San Francisco, Presidio Graduate School and San Francisco State University.