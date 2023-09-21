WebinarsLatest NewsPeople analyticsRecruitment & retentionRetention of staff

How to retain key talent using the power of people analytics (webinar)

by Rob Moss Shutterstock
Thursday 12 October 2023, 2:00pm BST

Organisations are facing an uncertain future. A volatile economy, tightening labour market and news about mass layoffs and resignations are causing concern among employers and employees alike.

Retaining talent has never been so important, but with Culture Amp benchmark data revealing that employee intent-to-stay is declining by 2% every six months, this is likely to become even more challenging.

HR teams are responsible for limiting employee churn, but many lack the information they need to do this effectively. Their sources of people data can often be disconnected, preventing them from answering critical retention questions and gaining insight into the areas that need attention.

This Personnel Today webinar in association with Culture Amp will highlight how HR can develop a well-informed retention strategy by taking a closer look at their data.

Personnel Today’s editor Rob Moss is joined by Stephanie Kukoyi, senior people scientist at Culture Amp, who will discuss how organisations can better manage their turnover risk by embracing the power of people analytics.

Register for this one-hour webinar at 2pm on 12 October to learn:

  • Why employee retention matters
  • The actions organisations can take to retain key talent
  • How to answer critical retention questions like: what motivates high performers to stay or leave? And, how is engagement affecting retention?

About our speaker

Steph KukoyiStephanie Kukoyi is a Senior People Scientist for the EMEA region. She has a BSc Psychology from Manchester Metropolitan University and an MSc Occupational Psychology from the University of Manchester. Steph spent several years consulting for a wide range of organisations such as Unilever and AXA. She has experience providing a number of services particularly in the field of neurodiversity including coaching, diagnostics, workplace assessments, awareness sessions and webinars. She also spent part of this time working at Greater Manchester Police supporting on their people vision which included assessment centre design and the development of their Diverse Leaders Programme.

 

 

 

Rob Moss

Rob Moss is a business journalist with more than 25 years' experience. He has been editor of Personnel Today since 2010. He joined the publication in 2006 as online editor of the award-winning website. Rob specialises in labour market economics, gender diversity and family-friendly working. He has hosted hundreds of webinar and podcasts. Before writing about HR and employment he ran news and feature desks on publications serving the global optical and eyewear market, the UK electrical industry, and energy markets in Asia and the Middle East.

