Strip restaurants of Michelin stars for bullying, says union

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher Union members have called some kitchens "tribal" and talked of systemic abuse
A union representing chefs has demanded that Michelin-starred restaurants are stripped of their award if staff face bullying or harassment. Unichef has asked union members to sign a petition to urge the awarding authorities to take away Michelin stars and other accolades from chefs who are found guilty of abusing colleagues. “The awarding of accreditations and/or sponsorship in a company’s name can no longer be deemed acceptable where the suffering and abuse of employees is taken so lightly,” said Brian McElderry, the union’s executive director. “We also call for the Michelin and AA guides to consider rescinding stars and rosettes awarded to establishments that have serious abuse allegations proven against them.” In a statement, the organisers of the petition said: “This appalling behaviour of systemic abuse, glorified by some so-called celebrity chefs and many others in the profession is vile and degrading and has no place in a modern working environment. “They are fully and legally responsible for abusive behaviour in their premises, no matter how many stars or rosettes they have. It is now the time for global brands such as Michelin to call out chefs who portray a healthy image to the public but are systemic abusers and run their ‘tribal’ kitchens with all the management techniques of a gang of street thugs. “People within hospitality are well aware of all the issues but are reluctant to criticise, but now we believe that all sponsorship and accolades awarded in a brand’s name should be rescinded upon proven evidence of abuse and that companies like Michelin and the AA should ‘call out’ abuse in their name.” The petition comes after accusatio
Jo Faragher

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and has also written features for the Financial Times, The Times and The Guardian.

