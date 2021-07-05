Strip restaurants of Michelin stars for bullying, says union

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.A union representing chefs has demanded that Michelin-starred restaurants are stripped of their award if staff face bullying or harassment. Unichef has asked union members to sign a petition to urge the awarding authorities to take away Michelin stars and other accolades from chefs who are found guilty of abusing colleagues.
Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and has also written features for the Financial Times, The Times and The Guardian.