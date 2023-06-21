New chair announced for REC

The Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC) has announced a new chair who will begin her role from October this year.

Michelle Mellor, founder and director of Cummins Mellor, will replace current chair Sarah Thewlis as chair of the recruitment agency body.

Members voted in favour of Mellor taking over the role at the REC’s annual general meeting today (21 June 2023). She has been a non-executive director and council member of the organisation since 2022, and a member for more than 30 years.

Cummins Mellor is a recruitment agency based in Lancashire, specialising in temporary and permanent roles in sectors including accountancy, sales, industrial and hospitality.

Mellor said she was “delighted” to be elected as chair.

She said: “I passionately believe that recruiters are a force for good in contributing to people’s careers, professional development and wellbeing.

“I will bring my insight and eagerness on flexible working and equal opportunities to the role of chair, as our industry moves into the next stage of the post-pandemic era.”

She added that REC members “play an incredibly crucial role in the UK economy, in people’s careers and in business” and that she would support members to “elevate equity, inclusivity and connectivity”.

Thewlis, who is managing director of Thewlis Graham Associates, said Mellor’s appointment was “a moment to celebrate”.

“I have always been impressed by her commitment to the recruitment industry and the role it plays in making such a difference to businesses and individuals,” she said.

“I have witnessed at first hand her passion, thoughtfulness, and integrity. The Board will be in great hands when she takes over in October.”

Neil Carberry, chief executive of the REC, added: “Michelle’s extensive experience of recruitment, her entrepreneurialism and energy have been a huge asset to our organisation over her years on the Council and Board, and I look forward to this continuing.

“A good Chair is a huge asset to any organisation and we have been well served in this regard by Sarah over the past three years. I look forward to building on this in partnership with Michelle over the next three years.”

Carberry said the REC had had “a strong start to 2023”, and that it was proving to be a “robust year” for the sector.

