Microlearning: How to engage ‘digital natives’ in a hybrid world

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Many organisations made an immediate switch to fully online learning at the start of the pandemic. But how can they adapt their approach to ensure it engages with employees when they already live highly digital lives? Sarah Marshall investigates. The role of learning and development teams across organisations has shifted dramatically in the wake of the pandemic. As we enter a hybrid age of working, there has been a renewed interest in incorporating a holistic approach to employee training and how best to deliver these opportunities to maximise engagement. On top of the added pandemic-related pressures of the great resignation, business leaders are now looking to invest in employee training that helps retain current employees and attract new talent. It is well documented that impactful L&D plays a crucial role in promoting employee wellbeing, but there is often debate as to how best to deliver it.
Sarah Marshall is learning and development programme manager at Grayce