Microlearning: How to engage ‘digital natives’ in a hybrid world

Small steps

Adapting to survive

The role of learning and development teams across organisations has shifted dramatically in the wake of the pandemic. As we enter a hybrid age of working, there has been a renewed interest in incorporating a holistic approach to employee training and how best to deliver these opportunities to maximise engagement. On top of the added pandemic-related pressures of the great resignation, business leaders are now looking to invest in employee training that helps retain current employees and attract new talent. It is well documented that impactful L&D plays a crucial role in promoting employee wellbeing, but there is often debate as to how best to deliver it.One approach that is growing in demand is microlearning, a model that uses a holistic attitude towards education, encouraging the flexibility needed for the age of hybrid working. Historically, employers leaned heavily on what we call a “push” model of workplace training, whereby employees listened to lectures in a boardroom or classroom, then returned to work.The “success” of this teaching method was determined by attendance confirmation. However, it became notorious for its low levels of retention among employees. Even before the pandemic, it was becoming clear that this lecture-style teaching was not fit for purpose for the emerging and digitally native workforce.But the years of digital transformation that we saw squeezed into a f