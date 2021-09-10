Costa tops up wages as it plans to lure 2,000 staff

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Workers at Costa Coffee will receive a 5% pay rise from 1 October, an increase of at least 45p an hour. The coffee chain, owned by Coca-Cola, is aiming to recruit 2,000 more staff before the busy Christmas period and hopes to retain existing staff through a pay increase and range of benefits including a quarterly incentive scheme, free coffees while on shift, a support fund and pension scheme. Minimum pay will increase to £9.36 per hour, up from the statutory minimum wage for those over 23 of £8.91. Fully trained staff - so-called ‘Barista Maestros’ - will see pay increased by 65p an hour, from £9.64 to £10.29. Top rates of pay for store staff will increase to £11.29 from £10.64, the company said. The average worker will see annual take-home pay increase by between £500 and £900, while the highest paid will see an increase of between £700 and £1,400. The minimum rate is still below the Living Wage Foundation’s recommended rate of £9.50 an hour outside London and £10.85 within the capital, however. Neil Lake, managing director of Costa for UK and Ireland, said the pay increase was a way to thank staff “as we continue to emerge stronger from the pandemic”.
