Ministry of Justice seeks 4,000 more magistrates

According to the MoJ, the number of magistrates in England and Wales fell 48% from 25,170 at 1 April 2012 to 13,177 at 1 April 2020. Currently, there are around 12,000 magistrates in post. More than half (56%) as at 1 April 2020 were women, 13% were from an ethnic minority background and 80% were aged over 50.The Ministry of Justice has launched a recruitment drive for 4,000 new magistrates across England and Wales – the largest recruitment effort in 650 years of magistracy. The government is hoping to attract people from a wide range of backgrounds to take on the voluntary role, which it said can be fulfilled easily alongside full-time employment. Successful applicants will be expected to complete a minimum of 13 days service per year for at least five years, and will receive training, mentoring and legal support which will allow them to deal with a range of cases from traffic offences to burglary. By expanding the number of magistrates by up to a third, the MoJ hopes to help tackle the backlog of criminal cases caused by the pandemic. Over 90% of criminal cases are dealt with by magistrates sitting in local criminal courts.