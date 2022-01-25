RetailManufacturingLatest NewsChange managementDownsizing

Management restructures planned at Royal Mail, Unilever and Primark

by Personnel Today
Three major employers have all revealed plans to restructure their management with the loss of 2,600 jobs. Royal Mail Group, which is facing severe staff absence problems and criticism around postal delays, plans to cut 700 management jobs enabling it to streamline its structure and improve local performance. Ultimately it will save £40 million per year. It is now consulting with unions about the proposed changes, which are in addition to 2,000 job cuts announced in June 2020 comprising around one in five management roles. Meanwhile Unilever, whose leadership has been criticised for its failed bid to acquire GSK’s consumer healthcare business, has announced that it intends to shed 1,500 management jobs worldwide. The household brand giant, which employs 150,000 people globally and makes products including Hellmann's mayonnaise and Domestos bleach, said it would cut senior management roles by 15% and junior management positions by 5% to simplify the business, including in the UK. It will consult unions on the plans and emphasised that factory workers would not be affected by the cuts. Last week Associated British Foods, which owns Primark, announced that the high street retailer was consulting with unions because of an overhaul of its management structire which would see around 400 jobs cut in the UK. Kari Rodgers, Primark retail director for the UK, said: “The changes we’re proposing will deliver a simplified and more consistent management structure across all of our stores, provide more opportunities for career progression and offer greater flexibility. “We are now focused on supporting our colleagues who are affected by these proposed changes and will be going through the consultation process.”

