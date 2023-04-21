Employees who volunteer as magistrates build vital skills, says MoJ

The Ministry of Justice is calling on HR teams to encourage employees to volunteer as magistrates.

The MoJ believes workers can develop useful and transferable skills such as critical analysis, complex problem solving and mediation.

According to a survey of staffing decision makers in 2021, 55% of employers think that staff who serve as magistrates develop better soft skills and professional skills. More than 12,000 magistrates currently volunteer in England and Wales.

Almost nine in 10 employers said staff developed sound judgement, and 81% said they had effective decision-making skills, it found.

In the largest recruitment drive in the history of the magistracy, the MoJ wants to recruit 4,000 more magistrates.

The department argues that encouraging employees to volunteer as magistrates could improve recruitment, with various pieces of research suggesting candidates are attracted to organisations that give back to society.

However, only 66% of decision-makers surveyed by the department know what a magistrate does, and 56% were unaware that magistrates are only committed to 13 court days a year.

Eighty-four per cent of respondents said they would be supportive if an employee wanted to be a magistrate.

Pam Sheemar, a magistrate who works for NatWest, said: “I am passionate about being a magistrate as it is important for the court system to reflect the communities and people it serves.

“I have never looked back after six years of service and would encourage anyone who wants to support their community to get involved.”

Dipesh Mistry, chair of the NatWest Midlands and East Regional Board, said the bank was fully committed to supporting communities by encouraging employees to volunteer as magistrates.

He said: “By encouraging our employees to volunteer as magistrates, not only are they creating positive change for their community and reflecting our values, but they are able to build skills which benefit our business such as decision making and teamwork.”

No legal qualifications or experience is required to train as a magistrate, and an individual’s level of education is no barrier. Volunteers work closely with two other magistrates and a legal advisor, who offers guidance on the law. The MoJ has invested more than £1m in recruiting a new and more diverse pool of magistrates.

Applications are now open at icanbeamagistrate.co.uk.

Talent management opportunities on Personnel Today



Browse more talent management jobs