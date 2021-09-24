Movers and shakersCareer pathsCareers in HRLatest NewsThe HR profession

Movers and Shakers September 2021: Monzo, Skyscanner and Kellogg’s appointments

by Adam McCulloch
by Adam McCulloch Rachel Mooney: new chief people officer role at Monzo
Rachel Mooney: new chief people officer role at Monzo

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Personnel Today’s latest update of recent appointments in the HR world includes major HR roles in the fintech and travel sectors Latest people moves from Employee Benefits

Recently landed

Salma-deGraaff-Skyscanner Formerly chief people officer at Travix, Salma de Graaff has joined Scottish-based search engine travel sector firm Skyscanner as VP people. She is an internationally experienced HR leader, having lived and worked in three continents during her 20-year career.  Skyscanner’s CEO John Mangelaars described her as a “strong leader”, adding that coming from “a culturally diverse background herself, Salma is passionate about inclusion and deeply committed to making sure that everyone at Skyscanner feels confident they can be their authentic selves at work and grow in their career, whatever their professional aspirations.” De Graaff's role will see her leading Skyscanner’s global people function, talent acquisition, reward, HR operations, learning & development, as well as diversity, equity & inclusion at the flights firm's office locations across Europe, Americas and Asia Pacific. “The travel industry fills me with energy,” said de Graaf. “With family living around the world and my own experiences of living and working abroad, I firmly believe that travel helps the world connect. It builds our ability to be innovative and kind. Skyscanner has a strong sense of culture and values which are clearly embedded in everything they do, and a lot of that is down to the people who work there.”

Banking venture

Monzo, Rachel Mooney Digital bank Monzo has announced Rachel Mooney as its new chief people officer. She will lead more than 500 colle
Adam McCulloch

Adam McCulloch is a freelance writer and production editor who has worked in sectors including travel, aviation, agriculture, music, theatre and social work. He also works for a national newspaper

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Movers and Shakers July 2021: Metro Bank, Cazoo...

Movers and Shakers May 2021: Nissan and GHD...

Matthew Taylor to lead NHS Confederation

Movers and Shakers spring 2021: LinkedIn and Jockey...

Grant Eldred joins Clifford Chance as chief people...

Santander appoints Elaine Thomas as CHRO

2021 nominations open for CIPD’s highest accolade

Baroness Falkner named new EHRC chair

Movers and shakers autumn 2020: HR appointments at...

Ariam Enraght-Moony made HRD at John Laing