BrexitLatest NewsLabour marketSkills shortagesImmigration

Is the labour shortage really a result of Brexit?

by Adrian Smith
by Adrian Smith Much has been made of Brexit's impact on the shortage of hauliers, but how accurate is this?
Shutterstock
Much has been made of Brexit's impact on the shortage of hauliers, but how accurate is this?
Shutterstock

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Barely a day goes by without a stream of headlines about labour shortages, with many commentators rushing to blame the UK’s exit from the EU. Adrian Smith argues that they’re missing the point. Over the summer, a string of firms have experienced staff shortages. Many experts seemed to conclude the same thing - that this is the result of Brexit. But if you look at the research more carefully, it suggests these shortages are, on the whole, being an increase in demand for skills, rather than a shrinking supply of EU labour. The big story is, of course, the number of HGV drivers. In June we were short of 65,000, according to the Road Haulage Association, and by September this had grown to 100,000. On the face of it, there appears to be a shortage of suitably qualified labour, caused by EU drivers heading home. But look beneath the surface and the story isn’t quite so cut and dried. There are about 600,000 people holding LGV cat C (rigid truck) or cat C+E (articulated lorry) licences in the UK who do not currently drive trucks for a living.

EU-wide problem

That’s a lot of potential workers. So why aren’t these people driving any more? For many, it was a result of moving out of self-employment into employee status due to IR35 rules, which led some to see a drop in pay by up to 25%. But even before Brexit, the RHA said there was a shortage of 60,000 drivers. Could we fill the gap with EU labour? I’m not so sure. Figures show that Germany is also short of up to 60,000 drivers, France needs 43,000 and Italy 15,000. Analyst
Adrian Smith

Adrian Smith is the director of operations for Randstad UK

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Visa changes for seasonal workers being considered amid...

Three-quarters worried about labour shortages

Employers face hurdles despite rush of EU settlement...

Employers warned over flaws in Home Office digital...

Record increases in starting salaries as candidate supply...

Relax immigration requirements to solve staff crisis, ministers...

Prisoners may fill vacancies in UK food processing...

Employer confidence highest since 2012, says CIPD

Fire Brigades Union official was unfairly dismissed after...

93,000 EU workers lost to UK hospitality sector,...