NatWest offers discounted staff fertility treatment

UK banking organisation NatWest Group has introduced employee discounts for a multitude of fertility treatments.

The business will enable its 59,000 staff to have access to IVF, sperm freezing, treatment with donor eggs and sperm, and support for same-sex couples who want to start a family at a reduced price. Discounts range from 5% to 20% depending on the treatment, with employees able to receive 10% off IVF treatment, for instance.

According to NatWest, it identified a gap in funding and support for fertility treatment within the organisation. In response it implemented services including information and expertise on IVF, egg freezing, complex cases including recurrent miscarriage, IUI, and all areas of reproductive health in partnership with fertility and reproductive healthcare benefits provider Fertifa.

NatWest introduced its existing employee-led fertility and loss network, which is part of the same employee benefits package as the discounted fertility treatment, after a group of staff asked the HR department for more support. The provision aims to raise awareness and create a support network for staff who are affected fertility and loss issues, including miscarriage, baby loss, IVF, adoption and surrogacy.

According to NatWest, the business is aware that reproductive issues can have a profound effect on the wellbeing of its staff. With this in mind, the senior team knew this was an issue it should help with when the fertility and loss network identified a lack of support and funding for fertility treatment.

Asma Ali, a senior NatWest banker who set up the fertility and loss network, said: “Having gone through fertility issues and miscarriages, I know how this impacts people. It can be a very lonely time for individuals.”

NatWest’s move can be seen as part of trend of pioneering UK firms covering fertility treatment, a benefit more associated with large progressive US-based employers.

Centrica, owner of British Gas, has also begun offering its 18,500 staff in the UK and Ireland fertility support as a workplace benefit, including discounted IVF and menopause consultations.

In recent weeks global law firms Cooley and Clifford Chance have for the first time included fertility benefits within their UK staff benefit packages, which will now include egg freezing and in vitro fertilisation (IVF).

US law firm Cooley introduced the benefits in the UK after successfully deploying them for US staff.

London-based magic circle law firm Clifford Chance has extended its health insurance to cover fertility treatments and investigations up to a value of £15,000.

