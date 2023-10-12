New appointments in HR: Movers and shakers, October 2023

Personnel Today rounds up the latest appointments in HR, featuring Mozilla, Mackie’s ice cream, British Business Bank and more.

Dani Chehak, Mozilla

Web browser and software community Mozilla has appointed Dani Chehak as chief people officer on a permanent basis after being made interim CPO in 2022. Her role is to oversee all areas of HR and organisational development at the global Mozilla Corporation, and along with the people team and to support the organisation in building an inclusive and collaborative. Chehak said: “I feel deeply fortunate to play a part in building a welcoming and inclusive culture at Mozilla where everyone is engaged and empowered to meet the opportunities ahead of us for the next 25 years, with our mission as our guide.” Mitchell Baker, chief executive officer of the Mozilla Corporation, added: “I’m delighted that she will continue the work she is leading at Mozilla. The time working with her, and the search to date, made it clear to me that Dani is the right person for Mozilla.”

Claire Clifford, Lampton Group

Lampton Group, a subsidiary of the London Borough of Hounslow, has appointed of Claire Clifford to the role of group head of people and culture. Lampton Group provides commercial and residential services to the Hounslow community including managing the borough’s leisure centres, parks, waste and recycling, plus developing and maintaining affordable housing provision. In her new role, Clifford will support the business’ objectives to provide positive social and economic outcomes for the Hounslow council and community. With over 20 years’ experience in HR, Clifford has acquired a wealth of knowledge from the broad variety of sectors she has worked across, including retail, housing, customer experience and engineering before starting her own HR support business in 2018. A chartered member of the CIPD, she previously held senior roles in the Association for Consultancy and Engineering and the Environmental Industries Commission. She said: “Lampton is underpinned by strong values and ambitions and I look forward to continuing to attract, retain and develop the business’ diverse talents and support the local community into employment.”

Karen Barnett, British Business Bank

British Business Bank has appointed Karen Barnett as CPO. Barnett will join the bank from private wealth management firm WH Ireland, where she was HR director and a member of its executive committee. While there, she established a best practice HR team and was responsible for collaborating with the board and chief executive officer to develop and implement people strategies and policies. Prior to joining WH Ireland, Barnett was head of human resources at Merian Global Investors, where she focused on organisational effectiveness, culture, talent acquisition, and supporting multiple business change agendas. She began her career working at the Department for Education. She said: “I look forward to joining the human resources team, working with the business to optimise support for smaller businesses and deliver the bank’s goals of driving sustainable growth, backing innovation and unlocking potential, while working to build the modern, green economy.” Louis Taylor, CEO at British Business Bank, said Barnett would be “a key member of our senior leadership team and executive committee.”

Nick Piazza, Emerson

Global technology, software and engineering firm Emerson has appointed Nick Piazza as its next chief people officer, succeeding Elizabeth Adefioye. Piazza will lead the firm’s HR function, employee experience, talent management, total rewards, and diversity, equity and inclusion, as it continues to drive cultural transformation. In August 2021, Piazza was promoted to vice president of global talent and oversaw enterprise-wide talent management activities, and was given additional responsibility to lead HR operations in October 2022. He also served as a project leader within the firm’s global HR transformation, which focused on process and technology optimisation, organisation redesign and improving HR service delivery. As part of the HR leadership team, Piazza helped refocus the enterprise talent management process, implement its first employee value proposition and improve the effectiveness of talent acquisition. Lal Karsanbhai, CEO of Emerson, said: “Our entire management team is committed to continuing this culture transformation. Nick’s deep knowledge of the Emerson organisation and global experience as a team leader will be tremendous assets to help us sustain and build on this exceptional momentum.”

Michelle Primrose, Forth Ports

Ports group Forth Ports has promoted Michelle Primrose to the newly created role of chief people officer and has placed her on its executive board. In her new role, Primrose will continue to focus on and have responsibility for a workforce of 1,300 employees across the group’s eight ports. Primrose’s role is central in developing talent and succession to meet the firm’s current and future strategic plans and aspirations, including its drive to achieve a Net Zero carbon operation by 2042. Primrose joined Forth Ports as group HR manager in 2021, and has experience in the delivery of people-focused HR strategies and supporting a large workforce during a period of change and growth. Her previous roles have been at BAE Systems, Balfour Beatty, AECOM and Sainsbury’s. Primrose said: “As part of my role we will focus on continuing to enhance diversity and inclusion as we build on our values and purpose.” Charles Hammond, group chief executive at Forth Ports, said: “As a group we are committed to employee growth and development supported by the attraction and retention of talent in our business which is crucial for our long-term success. Michelle’s passion for building a diverse and inclusive workplace aligns with our core values.”

Ella Keyes, Ashman

Ashman Bank has appointed Ella Keyes as CPO, as the business enters its next phase of development. Ella has 20 years’ HR experience, and is joining Ashman from building society The Nottingham where she was deputy chief people officer. She has also held roles at other financial institutions and retail businesses such as Totemic, National Sales Academy, Baines & Ernst and Phones4u. In her role at Ashman, Keyes will be focused on building further on the existing, highly experience team to attract more top talent into key hires and adding around 100 new roles over the next two years. Working closely with the CEO, James Leach, she will also be responsible for the internal engagement programmes at Ashman. Keyes said: “Joining a business at this stage in its journey is something I’m energised by, and I can see great opportunities for me to really make a positive impact on the workforce. I am passionate about cultural fit, broadening the diversity lens of teams, social mobility and talent development.” Headquartered in Birmingham, Ashman will be initially focused on lending to SMEs in the commercial real estate sector. This latest appointment comes as Ashman enters the next stage moving towards its launch.

Naida Buljugic, Allwyn

Allwyn, a leading multi-national lottery operator, has chosen Naida Buljugic as its first global chief people and culture officer. Buljugic has been with Allwyn for the last five years as head of HR at Casinos Austria and Austrian Lotteries. In her new role, she will be responsible for driving Allwyn’s people and culture strategy globally, leading all organisational and talent development initiatives. Prior to her time at Casinos Austria and Austrian Lotteries, she spent a number of years at UniCredit Group, including as head of CEE HR Corporate & Investment Banking and private banking in Vienna and group head of executive development and talent management at UniCredit Group in Milan. Before that, she held the role of group head of HR for risk management, as well as several senior HR roles at the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe. In her new capacity, Naida will play a critical role in establishing Allwyn’s future people agenda, global initiatives to attract and retain talent, as well as a global culture programme.

Danielle Finney, the City Recruiter

Manchester recruitment firm the City Recruiter, has appointed Danielle Finney (pictured left, with Melissa Smart, new head of operations) as head of recruitment. The firm is hoping to quadruple its headcount by year end. Finney, has stepped up from her previous talent acquisition manager role at the company and brings 14 years’ recruitment experience to the table. Despite facing similar challenges of raising a family throughout her career, Danielle continued to win accolades such as the Red Man award and becoming the North-West’s top biller at Adecco before moving to Vitality where she was promoted to recruitment manager covering Stockport and Bournemouth. She also supported overseas operations while successfully managing a team remotely during the pandemic.

Jordan Noble, Mackie’s of Scotland

Ice cream brand Mackie’s of Scotland has expanded its HR team, appointing its first-ever people and development manager as it continues to focus in on employee engagement and workforce development. Jordan Noble secured the role with the Aberdeenshire farm after spending five years with food manufacturing company Joseph Robertson. Her knowledge and experience in working for a fast-paced food manufacturer will see her bring many transferable skills and competencies to this new role, said Mackie’s. Noble said: “I want to implement a tailored, dedicated people and development strategy that can take the organisation and its employees forward in a way that our customers, clients and stakeholders will be proud of”. Mackie’s says it places great emphasis on its employee engagement and is a long-standing Living Wage Employer. Stuart Common, managing firector of Mackie’s, said: “With family values at the core of this business, we place a great emphasis on our work culture at the farm, and pride ourselves on being a forward-thinking and inclusive workplace. Jordan’s appointment marks a first for Mackie’s, and the experience she will bring to this new people and development manager role will be an invaluable asset to us.”

