Employer confidence in UK economy falls amid Omicron uncertainty

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Business confidence in the UK economy has fallen sharply in response to labour shortages, the Omicron variant and rising inflation. According to the Recruitment & Employment Confederation (REC)’s latest JobsOutlook survey, there was a nine percentage points fall in confidence over the past three months leading to a -6 score – the first time the barometer has fallen into negative territory since February-April 2021. Business confidence in making hiring and investment decisions dropped by two percentage points to net: +11, having exceeded +30 in May. The REC said that demand for temporary staff was particularly strong as the economy became more shrouded in uncertainty, with a net score of +15. Temporary work, it said, was a valuable resource for both businesses and workers during uncertain times, helping to manage peaks and troughs in business demand and keep people in work. Hiring intentions for permanent staff remained robust at net: +21, both in the short term and in the medium term.
Adam McCulloch is a freelance writer and production editor who has worked in sectors including travel, aviation, agriculture, music, theatre and social work. He also works for a national newspaper