Employer confidence in UK economy falls amid Omicron uncertainty

According to the Recruitment & Employment Confederation (REC)’s latest JobsOutlook survey, there was a nine percentage points fall in confidence over the past three months leading to a -6 score – the first time the barometer has fallen into negative territory since February-April 2021. Business confidence in making hiring and investment decisions dropped by two percentage points to net: +11, having exceeded +30 in May. The REC said that demand for temporary staff was particularly strong as the economy became more shrouded in uncertainty, with a net score of +15. Temporary work, it said, was a valuable resource for both businesses and workers during uncertain times, helping to manage peaks and troughs in business demand and keep people in work. Hiring intentions for permanent staff remained robust at net: +21, both in the short term and in the medium term.The survey also found that in November, roughly one month after the end of the furlough scheme, most employers (51%) had seen no change in the availability of candidates for vacancies. However, slightly more employers (19%) experienced a reduction in the number of appropriate candidates than experienced an increase (12%). For Kate Shoesmith, deputy CEO of the REC, the figures were “no surprise”. She emphasised that businesses needed certainty over any future restrictions. She said: “Labour shortages and worries about rising inflation ha