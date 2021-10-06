PoliceGenderLatest NewsEquality & diversitySex discrimination

Police Scotland judgment reveals ‘absolute boys’ club’ culture

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher There were multiple claims of sexist behaviour at an armed response vehicle unit in east Scotland
Iain Masterton / Alamy Stock Photo
There were multiple claims of sexist behaviour at an armed response vehicle unit in east Scotland
Iain Masterton / Alamy Stock Photo

There was a culture of sexism and an “absolute boys’ club” at an armed response unit attached to Police Scotland, a tribunal has heard. Former firearms officer Rhona Malone brought a discrimination and victimisation claim against her employer – an armed response vehicles unit (ARV) in the east of Scotland. Among her evidence to the tribunal, which was heard in September, was an email between her superior Inspector Keith Warhurst and Malone’s manager, claiming women should not be deployed together if there were sufficient male officers on duty. It said: “For operational reasons I don’t want to see 2 x female officers deployed together when there are sufficient male staff on duty. “This is based upon my experience in the firearms and routine policing environment, other than the obvious differences in physical capacity, it makes more sense from a search, balance of testosterone perspective.” The court also heard further examples of sexist behaviour, including that Inspector Warhurst had described one of the female police investigators as “a wee lassie”, and that he had sent video clips of topless women to a WhatsApp group. A number of officers had already left the ARV because they felt the sexist culture would prevent them from progressing in their career. Another officer was told by the chief firearms instructor that women should not become armed fire officers because “they menstruated and that affected their temperament”. Malone also told the tribunal that a member of the HR team in the force had mishandled her application for ill-health retirement because she was pursuing a formal grievance.
Jo Faragher

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and has also written features for the Financial Times, The Times and The Guardian.

