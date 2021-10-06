Police Scotland judgment reveals ‘absolute boys’ club’ culture

a member of the HR team in the force had mishandled her application for ill-health retirement because she was pursuing a formal grievance.There was a culture of sexism and an “absolute boys’ club” at an armed response unit attached to Police Scotland, a tribunal has heard. Former firearms officer Rhona Malone brought a discrimination and victimisation claim against her employer – an armed response vehicles unit (ARV) in the east of Scotland. Among her evidence to the tribunal, which was heard in September, was an email between her superior Inspector Keith Warhurst and Malone’s manager, claiming women should not be deployed together if there were sufficient male officers on duty. It said: “For operational reasons I don’t want to see 2 x female officers deployed together when there are sufficient male staff on duty. “This is based upon my experience in the firearms and routine policing environment, other than the obvious differences in physical capacity, it makes more sense from a search, balance of testosterone perspective.”