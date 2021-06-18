Next slide please: Daniel Dore talks data to Oven-Ready HR

Photo: Daniel Dore

In this week’s Oven-Ready HR Podcast we turn to the subject of HR and data analytics – the umbrella term that’s used to cover the use of people data in an organisations to identify trends, boost productivity, help with engagement, develop talent, promote wellbeing and solve business problems.

Data analytics isn’t of course restricted to our relationship with our employer. It increasingly affects many of life’s major and minor decisions such as who we date, what food we eat, the clothes we wear, where we spend our holidays, who we vote for, what movies we see and where we live.

And let us not forget that data analytics, for the past year, has had an enormous impact, for better or worse, on all of our lives. Data has been used and shared daily to combat the pandemic with the now famous “R” number the number 1 indicator of success or failure of measures to deal with Covid.

So with analytics and algorithms increasingly influencing our major life decisions with work of course one of life’s key decisions, I’ve turned to a data geek whose mantra is “data beats opinion’ to find out more.

Joining Chris Taylor this week is Daniel Dore is co-founder of LightWork Global, a specialist consultancy business that helps organisations using the HR software Workday derive insights and analytics to improve culture and performance.