Nissan expansion to create 1,650 new jobs

Nissan has confirmed it will expand its electric vehicle production in Sunderland, creating 1,650 new jobs. The car manufacturer plans to build its new generation of all-electric cars at its Sunderland plant, in conjunction with Chinese partner Envision AESC, who will build a new electric battery plant next door. It forms part of a £1bn electric vehicle hub that will support thousands of jobs in the UK supply chain. Nissan will invest £423 million of that sum into a new generation all-electric car.
Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and has also written features for the Financial Times, The Times and The Guardian.