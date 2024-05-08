Employment lawEquality, diversity and inclusionLatest NewsGenderEducation

Open University to review practices following Phoenix tribunal

by Jo Faragher
Pajor Pawel/Shutterstock
The Open University said this was a 'challenging area' it wanted to explore through the review
Pajor Pawel/Shutterstock

The Open University has commissioned an independent review following the employment tribunal ruling in the case of Professor Jo Phoenix.

Earlier this year, Professor Phoenix won her tribunal claim against the OU for harassment and discrimination due to her gender-critical beliefs.

She had been likened to “a racist uncle at the Christmas dinner table” and was accused of transphobia after expressing a belief that biological sex is immutable and that sex cannot be conflated with gender identity.

In March she agreed to an undisclosed settlement with the university, expressing relief that there was no need for a remedy hearing to decide her compensation.

The OU has now asked Professor Dame Nicola Dandridge to lead an independent review at the university.

Professor Dandridge, the former chief executive of the Office for Students, Universities UK and the Equality Challenge Unit, will be asked to investigate the following:

  • How the OU can safeguard academic freedom and freedom of speech and how these rights intersect with equality and employment rights
  • How it can ensure difficult and contested matters can be debated in line with the university’s values
  • How it can manage disagreements where colleagues hold profoundly different and conflicting views
  • How it designs, communicates and upholds standards of behaviour expected of and by OU staff through effective policies and practice.

The review is due to start imminently and will take four months to complete.

Belief cases

Former NUS president reaches settlement in anti-Zionist belief case

Opposing critical race theory ruled a philosophical belief

Pro-chancellor Malcolm Sweeting said: “I’m pleased that Professor Dame Nicola Dandridge will be leading this review. Her experience and leadership in higher education will bring independent and expert insight in this challenging area. The review reflects our commitment to learning from this experience.”

Professor Dandrige said: “These are difficult and challenging issues that the entire higher education sector is grappling with. I hope this review will lead to a better understanding and positive recommendations that can help not only The Open University but other institutions as well.

“I look forward to working with colleagues from all parts of the OU as we look to learn together and bring forward constructive recommendations for how contentious issues can be discussed and addressed at the University.”

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines. Jo is also the author of 'Good Work, Great Technology', published in 2022 by Clink Street Publishing, charting the relationship between effective workplace technology and productive and happy employees. She won the Willis Towers Watson HR journalist of the year award in 2015 and has been highly commended twice.

