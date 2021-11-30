Latest NewsEmployee relationsDispute resolutionIndustrial action / strikesTrade unions

‘Our best offer is on the table’ say universities ahead of strike

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber University of Southampton staff stage a strike in 2018
Ajit Wick / Shutterstock.com
University of Southampton staff stage a strike in 2018
Ajit Wick / Shutterstock.com

Bodies representing universities have said that their best offer is on the table as they prepare for three days of strike action over pay, pensions and working conditions by union members this week. Universities UK (UUK) and the Universities and Colleges Employers Association (UCEA) have said they do not know what else they can offer members of the University and College Union (UCU), who will down tools at 58 universities from 1 to 3 December in a long-running, complex dispute. The union is concerned about cuts to guaranteed pensions – namely changes to the Universities Superannuation Scheme (USS) pension – pay reductions, casual employment contracts, pay gaps and “unsafe” workloads. But Stuart McLean, head of pensions at Universities UK and member of the USS joint negotiating committee, said that there has been “quite some movement” from employers over the past four years, and in that time employers’ contributions into the USS scheme have increased from 18% to 21.4%. “I’m not quite sure where employers can really go from here – we’ve pushed the trustees and the regulators as far as we can and came up with what we think is a really good and fair deal to maintain the sustainability of the scheme,” he told Personnel Today. “In many ways I’m not quite sure what more the [union] would want from this. [They] have got a defined benefits scheme, that’s safe, and the contributions have gone up…The best offer is on the table.” The UCU has claimed that changes made to the USS pension between 2011 to 2019 have meant that a typical member will be around £240,000 worse off when they retire. The union wa
