Seven in 10 HR managers support greater flexible working

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber Flexible working allows fathers to spend more time with their children, the TUC says
Flexible working allows fathers to spend more time with their children, the TUC says
Seven in 10 HR professionals want to see greater flexible working in their organisations, and many feel it would be easy for them to outline the flexible options that could work in job adverts.  A poll for the TUC found that 70% of HR managers either have already implemented flexible working options or believe greater flexible working would be suitable for their organisation when the pandemic subsides. Only one in four (24%) said they won’t enable significant flexible working following the pandemic. The results of the survey of 903 HR managers were published as a government consultation into making flexible working the default closes today (1 December). The consultation sought views on making the right to request flexible working available from an employee's first day at work, and a potential requirement for employers to put flexible working options in job adverts. Under current legislation, all employees can make a flexible working request after 26 weeks in a job. One request can be made every 12 months and there is no right to appeal if it is refused. TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady said staff and employers have seen the benefits that flexible working can bring over the course of the pandemic. “Attitudes to all types of flexible working changed significantly in the pandemic. Ministers need to take advantage of this – and make sure all workers can get the flex
Avatar

Ashleigh has been a trade journalist since 2012. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+. Prior to joining Personnel Today she covered the logistics and transport sectors.

