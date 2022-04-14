Latest NewsHR Podcasts

Oven-Ready HR Reheated part 1: Hector Hughes, Dr Lynne Green and more

by Chris Taylor
by Chris Taylor Hector Hughes and Dr Lynne Green
Hector Hughes and Dr Lynne Green

This episode of Oven-Ready Reheated looks again at some of Season 4’s themes and best bits.

Paul Nowak, deputy general secretary of the Trades Unions Congress explains how the media characterisation of a them and us relationship between unions and employers is unhelpful. Paul also tells me how he started his trade union journey.

The jobs market is apparently white hot so I sat down with Nick Croucher, the lead UK partner for global HR search and recruitment firm Frazer Jones.  I talk to Nick about the trend to appoint non HR practioners to senior HR roles and whether professional HR qualifications are really worth it.

Lord Hendy QC, widely acknowledged as one of the UK’s leading experts in employment law, has recently introduced the Status of Workers Bill to simplify the UK’s confused position on who is and isn’t an employee. His bill will also extend  employment protections to millions more of the country’s most vulnerable workers. In this segment, I put it to Lord Hendy that it’s often confusing to establish if an individual is an employee a worker or something else.

Sticking on the legal theme, I talk to Nick Hurley, divisional managing partner in the employment practice at Charles Russell Speechleys about expected developments in UK employment law. Here Nick explains a little more about the government’s pledge to make a request for flexible working a right from the get go.

Thanks to interventions from individuals such as Michele Obama in the US and TV personality Davina McCall in the UK, the menopause at long last has been recognised a major workplace issue.  I turned to Anne-Marie Yates and Dr Lynne Green from Kooth, the UK’s longest established digital mental health provider to share both their own experiences and what enlightened employers should be doing. Anne Marie explains why she thinks we’re now having a proper conversation about the menopause. Dr Lynne then explains why she believes employers have a moral duty to consider the impact of the menopause on women.

If like me you’re constantly checking your phone, you might benefit from a digital detox. Hector Hughes, co-founder of the digital detox business Unplugged, explains how his customers feel when they emerge from one of his digital detox cabins having been separated from their devices.

A final compilation of the last seven interviews of season 4 available next week.

Chris Taylor

Chris Taylor is host of the Oven-Ready HR Podcast.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Time to kill off the HR business partner?...

HR in the 21st century: Tracie Sponenberg talks...

Organisational purpose: Alex Kruger talks to Oven-Ready HR

Time’s up for the office: Julia Hobsbawm speaks...

Jeans with purpose: Hiut Denim Co’s David Hieatt...

‘Sheryl Sandberg told me I sound stupid’: Kim...

Digital detox and wellbeing: Hector Hughes talks to...

Menopause and work: Lynne Green and Anne-Marie Yates...

Employment law 2022: Nick Hurley talks to Oven-Ready...

Employment status: Lord Hendy talks to Oven-Ready HR...