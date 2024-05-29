NHSLatest NewsIndustrial action / strikesPolitical electionsTrade unions

RCN chief to step down and stand for election

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher Professor Pat Cullen joins striking nurses on the picket line
Ajit Wick / Shutterstock.com
Professor Pat Cullen joins striking nurses on the picket line
Ajit Wick / Shutterstock.com

Professor Pat Cullen, general secretary of the Royal College of Nursing, has announced she will step down and stand as a candidate in the forthcoming general election.

She leaves the nursing union after eight years, three of which have been spent as its general secretary and chief executive.

She will stand as an MP for the Irish republican party Sinn Féin in the Fermanagh and South Tyrone constituency in Northern Ireland.

She said: “This was the hardest decision to make, and we have achieved so much in three very different and difficult years.

“I hope my legacy here will be to have helped the nursing profession use its voice and campaign for change, for ourselves and patients. I owe RCN members a debt of gratitude.”

She also said the election was an opportunity to support better funding for public services and “reject years of cruel Tory cuts”.

The Fermanagh and South Tyrone constituency is considered to be the most marginal seat in the UK. In the 2019 election, Sinn Féin’s Michelle Gildernew retained the seat by just 57 votes, and she will not stand in July.

Professor Cullen led RCN members into the biggest strike in the union’s history in December 2022, when around 100,000 nurses walked out in a dispute over pay.

Paul Vaughan, chair of RCN Council, said: “Pat has been a tremendous leader for our profession and put the college on a journey to a brighter future.

“She has been fearless in rooting out longstanding cultural issues internally and speaking truth to power in the health service and politics alike.”

Professor Nicola Ranger, the RCN’s current chief nursing officer and deputy general secretary, will take on responsibility as acting general secretary while the union seeks applicants for a permanent chief.

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

 

Employee relations opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more Employee Relations jobs

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines. Jo is also the author of 'Good Work, Great Technology', published in 2022 by Clink Street Publishing, charting the relationship between effective workplace technology and productive and happy employees. She won the Willis Towers Watson HR journalist of the year award in 2015 and has been highly commended twice.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Fire-and-rehire code of practice comes into force in...

Labour publishes plan to deliver New Deal for...

What does the general election mean for employment...

Skills ‘bootcamps’ to tackle unemployment

Labour and unions reach agreement on employment plans

The parallels between the US and UK labour...

Workers’ rights under Labour: CBI warns of ‘unintended...

Equal pay regime could be extended to race...

Labour could double tribunal claim time limit

10 employment pledges made at the Labour Party...