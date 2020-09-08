Personnel Today Awards 2020 shortlist unveiled

The shortlist for the Personnel Today Awards 2020 has now been announced, with an array of major employers showcasing the impact of HR over the past 12 months.
In what proved to be a challenging year for HR due to the coronavirus pandemic, Personnel Today’s team of awards judges were impressed by the high standards of entries, and deliberated carefully over which ones would make the shortlist.
There will be some changes to how we celebrate the Personnel Today Awards winners this year, however. Like so many others, this key event in the HR calendar has had to adjust to a “new normal” due to the pandemic.
After careful consideration of all options and in line with Public Health England, UK government, and WHO guidelines, we have made the decision to move the awards ceremony online this year.
Personnel Today editor Rob Moss said: “We’ve been really encouraged that, despite everything that’s been going on, the quantity and quality of submissions to the 2020 Awards have surpassed expectations.
“While unfortunately we won’t be able to celebrate in the usual way at Grosvenor House in November, we will still ensure that our finalists – and ultimately the winners – receive the recognition they deserve with our virtual event. Congratulations to everybody who has made the shortlist.”
The shortlist highlights the impact of HR teams across 21 categories, including learning and development, diversity and inclusion and family-friendly initiatives. It also showcases the contribution of suppliers to the HR industry, including employment law firms, HR technology providers and resourcing providers.
Moss added: “I’d like to thank our expert panel of judges for the time and effort they have put into deciding who made our shortlists – it’s no mean feat.”
At the 2019 Awards, The Co-op won the overall award after being shortlisted for three categories and winning Apprenticeship Employer of the Year.
We will share further information about the online awards in the coming weeks – register here to join us in celebrating the winners on 26 November 2020.
The Personnel Today Awards 2020 are sponsored by The Guardian Jobs and XpertHR.
The 2020 Personnel Today Awards Shortlist
Apprenticeship Employer of the Year
- MBDA UK
- MTR Elizabeth line
- South Western Railway
Change Management Award
- Bupa
- EMCOR UK
- Leeds Building Society
- Lloyds Banking Group
- Longhurst Group
- NatWest Group
Diversity & Inclusion Award
- Civil Service HR, Cabinet Office
- Horwich Farrelly
- Jacobs UK
- MTR Elizabeth line
- Surrey County Council
- West Midlands Police
Employee Experience Award
- Benenden Health
- Financial Services Compensation Scheme
- Great Western Railway
- H&H
- London Stock Exchange Group
- Longhurst Group
- PerfectHome
- Wiser
Employer Branding Award
- Balfour Beatty with SMRS
- Citipost Mail with The Write Impression & Guy Clubb Designs
- DAC Beachcroft
- GVC
- John West
- Now Teach
Employment Law Firm of the Year
- Irwin Mitchell
- Starford Legal HR
- Trowers and Hamlins
Excellence in Public Service HR Award
- Civil Service HR, Cabinet Office
- Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service
- Energus – nucleargraduates
- HealthSectorTalent
- NHS England & Improvement
- North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College
- North Yorkshire Police
- Now Teach
Family Friendly Employer of the Year
- Civil Service HR, Cabinet Office
- SimplifyER
- West Midlands Police
Graduate Scheme of the Year
- Energus – nucleargraduates
- Fish Financial
- MBDA UK
Health & Wellbeing Award
- Co-op
- Lloyds Banking Group
- Loughborough University
- NHS England & Improvement
- North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College
- South Western Railway
- University of Bradford
HR Consultancy of the Year
- Make UK
- Paydata
- PS Human Resources
- Redwing Solutions
- Starford Legal HR
- The HR Dept
- The TCM Group
HR Director of the Year
- Catherine Hodds, Saffron Housing Trust
- David Blackburn, Financial Services Compensation Scheme
- Dylan Wickenden, EMCOR UK
- Jackie Hinchliffe, Thurrock Council
- Kelly Angus, Northumberland County Council
- Nicola Morrison, North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College
- Suzi Archer, My Clever Group
- Sharon Johnston, South Western Railway
HR Impact Award
- Lloyds Banking Group
- Longhurst Group
- Mitie
- NatWest Group
- NHS England & Improvement
- Saffron Housing Trust
- South Western Railway
- Telford & Wrekin Council
HR Team of the Year
- EMCOR UK
- Financial Ombudsman Service
- Financial Services Compensation Scheme
- Great Western Railway
- MTR Elizabeth line
- Royal Mail Group
HR Tech Provider of the Year
- Appraisd
- BrightHR
- Ceridian
- CIPHR
- CoreHR
- PageTiger
- Selenity
- YuLife
HR Technology Award
- Costa Coffee with Ceridian
- EMCOR UK
- EY
- GVC
- JD Sports with CoreHR
- London Stock Exchange Group
- Santander with DBLX
- Schneider Electric
Innovation in Recruitment Award
- Ambitious About Autism
- Bupa
- Fujitsu Services
- HealthSectorTalent
- North Yorkshire Police
- Schroders with Aon’s Assessment Solutions
- Serco with Aon’s Assessment Solutions
- Surrey County Council
L&D Supplier of the Year
- H&H
- Learnerbly
- Team Academy
- The Resilience Development Company
Learning & Development Award
- Aldi with Team Academy
- GSK
- Hibob
- IQ-EQ
- JLA
- Kia with DBLX
- NHS England and Improvement
Resourcing Supplier of the Year
- Aon’s Assessment Solutions
- HealthSectorTalent
- SMRS
Talent Management Award
- Applus+
- HRA Pharma with DBLX
- Siemens with Aon’s Assessment Solutions
