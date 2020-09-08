Personnel Today Awards 2020 shortlist unveiled

The shortlist for the Personnel Today Awards 2020 has now been announced, with an array of major employers showcasing the impact of HR over the past 12 months.

In what proved to be a challenging year for HR due to the coronavirus pandemic, Personnel Today’s team of awards judges were impressed by the high standards of entries, and deliberated carefully over which ones would make the shortlist.

There will be some changes to how we celebrate the Personnel Today Awards winners this year, however. Like so many others, this key event in the HR calendar has had to adjust to a “new normal” due to the pandemic.

After careful consideration of all options and in line with Public Health England, UK government, and WHO guidelines, we have made the decision to move the awards ceremony online this year.

Personnel Today Awards 2020

Thursday 26 November, 4:00pm GMT

Personnel Today Awards 2020

Thursday 26 November, 4:00pm GMT

Personnel Today editor Rob Moss said: “We’ve been really encouraged that, despite everything that’s been going on, the quantity and quality of submissions to the 2020 Awards have surpassed expectations.

“While unfortunately we won’t be able to celebrate in the usual way at Grosvenor House in November, we will still ensure that our finalists – and ultimately the winners – receive the recognition they deserve with our virtual event. Congratulations to everybody who has made the shortlist.”

The shortlist highlights the impact of HR teams across 21 categories, including learning and development, diversity and inclusion and family-friendly initiatives. It also showcases the contribution of suppliers to the HR industry, including employment law firms, HR technology providers and resourcing providers.

Moss added: “I’d like to thank our expert panel of judges for the time and effort they have put into deciding who made our shortlists – it’s no mean feat.”

At the 2019 Awards, The Co-op won the overall award after being shortlisted for three categories and winning Apprenticeship Employer of the Year.

We will share further information about the online awards in the coming weeks – register here to join us in celebrating the winners on 26 November 2020.

The Personnel Today Awards 2020 are sponsored by The Guardian Jobs and XpertHR.

The 2020 Personnel Today Awards Shortlist

Apprenticeship Employer of the Year

MBDA UK

MTR Elizabeth line

South Western Railway

Change Management Award

Bupa

EMCOR UK

Leeds Building Society

Lloyds Banking Group

Longhurst Group

NatWest Group

Diversity & Inclusion Award

Civil Service HR, Cabinet Office

Horwich Farrelly

Jacobs UK

MTR Elizabeth line

Surrey County Council

West Midlands Police

Employee Experience Award

Benenden Health

Financial Services Compensation Scheme

Great Western Railway

H&H

London Stock Exchange Group

Longhurst Group

PerfectHome

Wiser

Employer Branding Award

Balfour Beatty with SMRS

Citipost Mail with The Write Impression & Guy Clubb Designs

DAC Beachcroft

GVC

John West

Now Teach

Employment Law Firm of the Year

Irwin Mitchell

Starford Legal HR

Trowers and Hamlins

Excellence in Public Service HR Award

Civil Service HR, Cabinet Office

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service

Energus – nucleargraduates

HealthSectorTalent

NHS England & Improvement

North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College

North Yorkshire Police

Now Teach

Family Friendly Employer of the Year

Civil Service HR, Cabinet Office

SimplifyER

West Midlands Police

Graduate Scheme of the Year

Energus – nucleargraduates

Fish Financial

MBDA UK

Health & Wellbeing Award

Co-op

Lloyds Banking Group

Loughborough University

NHS England & Improvement

North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College

South Western Railway

University of Bradford

HR Consultancy of the Year

Make UK

Paydata

PS Human Resources

Redwing Solutions

Starford Legal HR

The HR Dept

The TCM Group

HR Director of the Year

Catherine Hodds, Saffron Housing Trust

David Blackburn, Financial Services Compensation Scheme

Dylan Wickenden, EMCOR UK

Jackie Hinchliffe, Thurrock Council

Kelly Angus, Northumberland County Council

Nicola Morrison, North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College

Suzi Archer, My Clever Group

Sharon Johnston, South Western Railway

HR Impact Award

Lloyds Banking Group

Longhurst Group

Mitie

NatWest Group

NHS England & Improvement

Saffron Housing Trust

South Western Railway

Telford & Wrekin Council

HR Team of the Year

EMCOR UK

Financial Ombudsman Service

Financial Services Compensation Scheme

Great Western Railway

MTR Elizabeth line

Royal Mail Group

HR Tech Provider of the Year

Appraisd

BrightHR

Ceridian

CIPHR

CoreHR

PageTiger

Selenity

YuLife

HR Technology Award

Costa Coffee with Ceridian

EMCOR UK

EY

GVC

JD Sports with CoreHR

London Stock Exchange Group

Santander with DBLX

Schneider Electric

Innovation in Recruitment Award

Ambitious About Autism

Bupa

Fujitsu Services

HealthSectorTalent

North Yorkshire Police

Schroders with Aon’s Assessment Solutions

Serco with Aon’s Assessment Solutions

Surrey County Council

L&D Supplier of the Year

H&H

Learnerbly

Team Academy

The Resilience Development Company

Learning & Development Award

Aldi with Team Academy

GSK

Hibob

IQ-EQ

JLA

Kia with DBLX

NHS England and Improvement

Resourcing Supplier of the Year

Aon’s Assessment Solutions

HealthSectorTalent

SMRS

Talent Management Award

Applus+

HRA Pharma with DBLX

Siemens with Aon’s Assessment Solutions