Personnel Today Awards 2021 shortlist: Diversity and Inclusion Award

Balfour Beatty

Like other companies in the infrastructure sector, Balfour Beatty faces a challenge with skills shortages and a lack of diversity. Its three-year Value Everyone strategy sets out its goals to create a more diverse workforce and inclusive culture. In 2020 the company teamed up with the Clear Company to deliver the Leading Inclusively programme, which ran between April and December. More than 150 people from 16 senior leadership teams joined the virtual programme, looking at understanding bias, the role of empathy, inclusive design, and working with suppliers. Each team created a charter to incorporate inclusion into their practices over 2021 and beyond. It also introduced a reverse mentoring programme for senior leaders, connecting them to personal stories and lived experiences. A Let’s Talk About Race workshop took place after the death of George Floyd in May 2020, attended by 158 leaders and managers. The company deploys D&I champions and L&D trainers to embed the messages of its diversity programmes, and has increased investment in female talent progression through its Empower programme. An e-learning module on the importance of inclusion has reached more than 7,000 employees.As a result of these initiatives, Balfour Beatty has seen more focus on D&I at the top of the organisation, with leaders having more open conversations with their reports. It was one of the first construction companies to sign an open letter (in conjunction with inclusion company INvolve) to commit to long-term action for Black inclusion. A new approach to flexible working has been launched and small networks have begun their own inclusion initiatives, such as a monthly coffee session on menopause. The number of employees reporting the company “talks about diversity and inclusion” has jumped from 16% in 2019 to 66% in 2020. Those reporting they “can be myself at work and be accept