Latest NewsHR practiceDisciplineDismissalPerformance management

Writing a performance improvement procedure: a guide for HR

by XpertHR
by XpertHR Piscine26 / Shutterstock
Piscine26 / Shutterstock

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

A clear and concise performance improvement procedure can help employers to tackle underperformance early and invoke formal action when performance issues cannot be resolved informally. What should HR professionals consider when drafting their performance improvement procedure, how should it be structured and what can it contain?

1. Reiterate commitment to supporting underperforming employees

The introduction to the performance improvement procedure can highlight that the employer will deal with underperformance in a fair and supportive manner. The introduction can also be used to deal with various housekeeping issues, including:
  • giving the option for the process to be conducted remotely at any stage when it is not possible to hold a face-to-face meeting/hearing; and
  • providing a reminder that a written record of all meetings/hearings conducted under this procedure will be made, either by the person holding the meeting/hearing or by an additional person taking notes.
The procedure can also stress that the employer may digitally record any meeting/hearing conducted remotely under this procedure, provided that all parties agree.

2. Build in an informal performance improvement stage

It is important for the performance improvement procedure to allow for performance issues initially to be dealt with informally.

Performance improvement procedures

How to handle an underperforming employee
XpertHR

XpertHR is the UK's most comprehensive online source of legal compliance, good practice and benchmarking information made available to HR professionals as a single subscription service.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Three in five HR professionals strengthened skills in...

Back to the office of the future? Francesca...

Quality of jobs unaffected by pandemic

Adapting to change – helping HR find calm...

Should performance snapshots replace annual appraisals?

Virtual appraisals: overcoming the common constraints

How the FSCS transformed its culture

Unpicking the links between psychological and physical safety

Mutual trust between managers and staff boosts performance

NCT accused of ‘racism’ by parenting practitioners