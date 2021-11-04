Writing a performance improvement procedure: a guide for HR

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

1. Reiterate commitment to supporting underperforming employees

giving the option for the process to be conducted remotely at any stage when it is not possible to hold a face-to-face meeting/hearing; and

providing a reminder that a written record of all meetings/hearings conducted under this procedure will be made, either by the person holding the meeting/hearing or by an additional person taking notes.

2. Build in an informal performance improvement stage

The introduction to the performance improvement procedure can highlight that the employer will deal with underperformance in a fair and supportive manner. The introduction can also be used to deal with various housekeeping issues, including:The procedure can also stress that the employer may digitally record any meeting/hearing conducted remotely under this procedure, provided that all parties agree.It is important for the performance improvement procedure to allow for performance issues initially to be dealt with informally.