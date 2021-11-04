Working from homeBusiness continuityHybrid workingVaccinationsCoronavirus

Reluctance to return to office felt by most businesses

by Adam McCulloch
by Adam McCulloch The return to offices has not been greeted with universal enthusiasm
The return to offices has not been greeted with universal enthusiasm
Three-quarters of organisations say they have employees who are reluctant to return to the workplace as almost all employers are implementing hybrid working. New data from HR resource XpertHR has revealed that 97% of UK organisations have deployed some form of hybrid working, despite employee reluctance to return to the workplace. The vaccination status of colleagues accounted for a significant proportion of reasons from those reluctant to return . Almost a third (32%) of workers are spending most of their work time in the office. XpertHR found that this hesitancy among employees was largely because of their preference to remain working remotely,  concern about Covid-19 cases in the local community, and wanting to avoid public transport. But, more than a quarter (26%) of organisations noted the reason for reluctance was because of concerns about vaccination status among  colleagues/local population.[pullquote]Employers who ignore or do not meaningfully engage with these employees will lose key talent and vital experience over the coming months” – Noelle Murphy, XpertHR[/pullquote] Despite the trend for employers to call for return to a largely office-based future of work, candidates were placing flexible working as the top priority in the recruitment process, above pay, according to XpertHR. Although there is reluctance from some employees to return to the workplace, 29% of UK organisations surveyed are implementing hybrid working for all employees and 32% are implementing hybrid working for some employees. Only 4% are not implementing hybrid working at all. The most common split between in-office and remote working was three days at home and two in the office. Only 10% of companies thought hybrid working employees would be spending four days in the office and one at home.
