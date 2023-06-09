Prominent hedge fund boss faces sexual harassment probe

The founder of a leading hedge fund firm is being investigated by the Financial Conduct Authority over claims of sexual harassment and assault.

Crispin Odey, who became well known for his links to the Brexit campaign and the Conservative party in recent years, is alleged to have sexually harassed or assaulted 13 women, according to the Financial Times.

The allegations span the years 1998 to 2021. Eight of the women have alleged sexual assault.

Some of the Odey Asset Management’s broker partners, such as JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley are said to be reviewing their relationships with the hedge fund as a consequence.

In 2021, Odey successfully defended a case in which he was accused of indecent assault by a female banker. One of the allegations revealed by the Financial Times occurred after this case.

It has been reported that senior executives at the firm knew about Odey’s behaviour but did not launch a formal investigation into Odey’s conduct for 16 years.

Nine of the women requested anonymity because they feared their professional lives and reputation would be damaged by going public. The FT said the women painted a picture of a “domineering executive holding court over a company culture that could be as intoxicating as it was toxic”.

In a letter to investors, seen by the PA news agency, Odey Asset Management’s chief executive Peter Martin said: “We do not recognise the picture of the firm that has been painted by the Financial Times.”

For legal reasons, the firm said it would not comment in detail on the allegations. Its lawyers, Charles Russell Speechlys, said Odey’s had compulsory training on diversity, equity and inclusion for all staff, including partners.

The Financial Conduct Authority has declined to comment on its investigation.

According to Electoral Commission figures, Crispin Odey and his firm made political donations valued at a total of £1.7m between 2007 and 2019. The biggest donations, £1.3m in total, were made to groups campaigning for Brexit around the time of the EU referendum.

