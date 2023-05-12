Two in three young women experience harassment at work

Two in three young women have experienced sexual harassment, bullying or verbal abuse at work, a poll by the TUC has found.

The union body’s survey of more than 1,000 women revealed that three in five women of all ages had experienced such incidents at work, but young women between the ages of 25 and 34 were particularly at risk.

Most of these cases were not isolated, the TUC found, as 57% of women had experienced three or more incidents of bullying at work. Two in five had experienced at least three incidents of sexual harassment.

The findings come in the wake of a number of high-profile reports of sexual misconduct and bullying at work, including reports of rape at business lobby group the CBI and a culture that “enabled” sexual harassment and bullying at transport union the TSSA.

A private member’s bill that would give employers a duty to protect workers from third party harassment, the Worker Protection Bill, is currently working its way through parliament, but is yet to be approved.

Reports earlier this month suggested that ministers could withdraw support for the bill, tabled by Liberal Democrat MP Wera Hobhouse. It is currently at the committee stage in the House of Lords.

The TUC has warned that “some Conservative MPs and Lords are trying to sabotage new laws to protect workers from sexual harassment and assault at work”. It argues that backbenchers are looking to “delay and derail” the bill so it does not pass within the parliamentary time available.

The TUC’s poll found that 71% of incidents of sexual harassment, bullying or verbal abuse happen on work premises, but some occur online. Twelve per cent of respondents had been abused via email or social media, and 8% in a virtual meeting.

Less than 30% of women who’d experienced sexual harassment told their employer about it; 44% of those who’d been bullied reported it and 50% reported verbal abuse.

Of those who did not report it, 39% felt they would not be taken seriously, 37% felt it would negatively impact their relationships at work, and 25% were worried about their career prospects.

General secretary Paul Nowak said: “Every woman should be safe from sexual harassment. But every day we hear stories about the extent of sexual harassment in our workplaces.

“And we know many women in public-facing jobs – like retail workers and GP receptionists – suffer regular abuse from customers and patients. Sexual harassment and bullying have no place in modern workplaces.”

Nowak added that it would be a “disgrace” if the Worker Protection Bill fails to proceed through parliament.

“Ministers must urgently ensure this bill passes in full – or they will let down working women right across the country,” he said.

