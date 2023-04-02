HR softwareLatest NewsMergers and acquisitionsHR TechnologyTUPE

PwC completes People Force acquisition

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber PwC has acquired People Force
Image: 360b / Shutterstock.com
PwC has acquired People Force
Image: 360b / Shutterstock.com

PwC’s acquisition of People Force has been completed, with 50 employees transferring over to the consulting giant’s people and organisation business.

Its acquisition of the HR technology consultancy makes PwC one of the largest Ceridian implementation partners in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. It plans to further increase its team of HR technology specialists in the region.

People Force, which was founded 10 years ago in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, specialises in implementing Dayforce, Ceridian’s cloud HCM platform.

Its staff will be transferred into PwC’s offices including Birmingham, Milton Keynes, Reading and Cardiff.

HR technology

Beamery launches ‘world’s first’ generative AI for HR

Moorepay acquires Natural HR

One in four HR teams still using ‘outdated’ tools

Sarah Moore, people and organisation leader at PwC UK, said: “We are thrilled to complete this acquisition and welcome People Force to PwC. Businesses, in the UK and globally, are investing and moving to the cloud at pace.

“Accordingly, People Force’s market-leading technology expertise enables us to provide our clients with even greater human-led, tech-powered innovation solutions to help them drive efficiencies and cost savings, both in their HR processes and across the workforce as a whole.

“We are rapidly growing our P&O business in the workforce and HR technology space and, by strengthening our existing capability with People Force, this investment forms a key part of delivering on our strategy.”

Tim Quan, global vice president, system integrator alliances at Ceridian, said: “The completed acquisition of People Force, one of Ceridian’s partners, further strengthens our longstanding relationship with PwC. Together, we look forward to delivering quantifiable value and world-class experiences to our shared customers through our industry-leading Dayforce platform.”

People Force chief executive Pritul Khagram said last month that he was “excited about the career opportunities this acquisition will offer to our colleagues.”

HR Systems opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more HR systems jobs

Ashleigh Webber

Ashleigh is editor of OHW+ and HR and wellbeing editor at Personnel Today. Ashleigh's areas of interest include employee health and wellbeing, equality and inclusion and skills development. She has hosted many webinars for Personnel Today, on topics including employee retention, financial wellbeing and menopause support. Prior to joining Personnel Today in 2018, she covered the road transport sector for Commercial Motor and Motor Transport magazines, touching on some of the employment and wellbeing issues experienced by those in road haulage.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Bupa Dental Care to cut 85 practices as...

Squishy, flabby, foggy HR? Andrew Bartlow talks to...

Morrisons saves 16,000 jobs with McColl’s rescue deal

Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover: how to avoid a...

UK forces can learn from Police Scotland’s reforms

EY acquires Lane4 leadership development business

Paperchase deal saves 1,000 jobs

Almost 800,000 job cuts planned last year

Edinburgh Woollen Mill, Bonmarché and Ponden Home deal...

Bearers of bad news: what HR needs to...