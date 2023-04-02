PwC completes People Force acquisition

PwC’s acquisition of People Force has been completed, with 50 employees transferring over to the consulting giant’s people and organisation business.

Its acquisition of the HR technology consultancy makes PwC one of the largest Ceridian implementation partners in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. It plans to further increase its team of HR technology specialists in the region.

People Force, which was founded 10 years ago in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, specialises in implementing Dayforce, Ceridian’s cloud HCM platform.

Its staff will be transferred into PwC’s offices including Birmingham, Milton Keynes, Reading and Cardiff.

Sarah Moore, people and organisation leader at PwC UK, said: “We are thrilled to complete this acquisition and welcome People Force to PwC. Businesses, in the UK and globally, are investing and moving to the cloud at pace.

“Accordingly, People Force’s market-leading technology expertise enables us to provide our clients with even greater human-led, tech-powered innovation solutions to help them drive efficiencies and cost savings, both in their HR processes and across the workforce as a whole.

“We are rapidly growing our P&O business in the workforce and HR technology space and, by strengthening our existing capability with People Force, this investment forms a key part of delivering on our strategy.”

Tim Quan, global vice president, system integrator alliances at Ceridian, said: “The completed acquisition of People Force, one of Ceridian’s partners, further strengthens our longstanding relationship with PwC. Together, we look forward to delivering quantifiable value and world-class experiences to our shared customers through our industry-leading Dayforce platform.”

People Force chief executive Pritul Khagram said last month that he was “excited about the career opportunities this acquisition will offer to our colleagues.”

