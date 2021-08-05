Investment giant offers US staff $1,000 vaccination incentive

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Global investment firm Vanguard will pay its US workers $1,000 to get vaccinated against Covid-19. Employees will have to prove they gained their injections by October and will still qualify if they were inoculated before the company made its offer. A spokesperson for the firm said vaccines were the best way of stopping the spread of Covid and “As such, we are offering a vaccine incentive for crew [staff] who provide Covid-19 vaccination proof.
