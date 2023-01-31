OnboardingCandidate experienceLatest NewsEmployee communicationsEquality, diversity and inclusion

RAD Awards winners 2023: Capgemini awarded Work of the Year

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher Pink Squid and Capgemini collect the Work of the Year trophy at the RAD Awards 2023
Pink Squid and Capgemini collect the Work of the Year trophy at the RAD Awards 2023

Consulting company Capgemini won the highly sought-after Work of the Year award at the 2023 RAD Awards.

Its Active Inclusion campaign, created by agency Pink Squid, featured videos of employees from each of its employee networks sharing personal stories about the inner workings of those networks and the challenges faced by under-represented groups.

An employee from outside the networks, which included race, gender, LGBTQ+, disability, veterans and mental health, was invited to read out these stories in a letter and then share their reaction with its writer. The videos opened up a discussion about inclusion and allyship at the company and were among the most viewed assets on its website.

The judges were “brought to tears” by the campaign and praised its “incredibly powerful, well-developed creative approach. Capgemini also won the equality, diversity and inclusion award for the campaign, as well as the video award.

This year’s RAD Awards winners were celebrated by hundreds of creative experts from across the recruitment advertising industry at a glittering ceremony at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London. RAD Awards winners were chosen out of 21 categories, including a new category celebrating the work of in-house employer brand teams.

Another multiple winner was healthcare company EQRx, which won both the employee engagement award and creative idea award for its ‘Be You @ EQ Tapestory’, which involved staff creating a tapestry to showcase their personal experiences.

Richard Andrews, divisional manager at DVV Media, said the calibre of entries had made it very difficult for the judges to pick winners.

“The judging panel were blown away by the innovation and creativity shown by agencies and the employers they work with this year,” he said. “Congratulations to the winners on their well-deserved awards.”

RAD Awards 2023: Full list of winners

Work of the Year
Capgemini Active Inclusion – Pink Squid

Candidate Experience – sponsored by CV Library
EY Neuro-diverse Centre of Excellence – EY

Creative Idea – sponsored by Indeed
Be You @ EQ Tapestory – EQRx & Ph.Creative

Digital Experience for Early Talent – sponsored by LinkedIn
Pot Noodle Internships – Pot Noodle & Raptor Marketing/GradBay

Early Careers Attraction – sponsored by The Guardian Jobs
Specsavers New Talent Programme – Specsavers & ThirtyThree

Employee Engagement – sponsored by Talent.com
Be You @ EQ Tapestory – EQRx & Ph. Creative

Employer Brand (International)
For Health. With Humanity – Haleon & Havas People

Employer Brand (National) – sponsored by Glassdoor
Make More of Yourself – Screwfix & ThirtyThree

Employer Website
McDonald’s Let’s … Together – McDonald’s & ThirtyThree

Equality, Diversity & Inclusion – sponsored by myGwork
Capgemini Active Inclusion – Pink Squid

Events and Experiential
Ripple Effect x Decode/Code Challenge – Ripple & Blu Ivy Group

Graduate Campaign – sponsored by Whatmedia
It’s Time – Allen & Overy & ThirtyThree

In-house Employer Brand Team of the Year – sponsored by ThirtyThree
SAP Global Employer Brand Team

Innovation of the Year – sponsored by ZipRecruiter
EY Neurodiverse Centre of Excellence – EY

Integrated Campaign – sponsored by Totaljobs
Veolia See The Difference Your Commitment Can Make – Pink Squid

Offline Communications – sponsored by Wiser
The AXA Hello – MSL UK

Single Use of Video
Westminster City Council All Kinds of Extraordinary – TMP Worldwide, a PeopleScout company

Use of Research and Insight in Employer Branding – sponsored by Personnel Today Jobs
Provident Credit Where Credit’s Due – Blackbridge Communications

Use of Social – sponsored by Socially Recruited
Delivered – Royal Mail & ThirtyThree

Use of Technology – sponsored by CW Jobs
Onboarding Unlimited! – Autism Unlimited! & CA3

Video campaign – sponsored by Crimtan
Capgemini Active Inclusion – Pink Squid

Jo Faragher

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines. Jo is also the author of 'Good Work, Great Technology', published in 2022 by Clink Street Publishing, charting the relationship between effective workplace technology and productive and happy employees. She won the Willis Towers Watson HR journalist of the year award in 2015 and has been highly commended twice.

