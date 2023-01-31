RAD Awards winners 2023: Capgemini awarded Work of the Year

Consulting company Capgemini won the highly sought-after Work of the Year award at the 2023 RAD Awards.
Its Active Inclusion campaign, created by agency Pink Squid, featured videos of employees from each of its employee networks sharing personal stories about the inner workings of those networks and the challenges faced by under-represented groups.
An employee from outside the networks, which included race, gender, LGBTQ+, disability, veterans and mental health, was invited to read out these stories in a letter and then share their reaction with its writer. The videos opened up a discussion about inclusion and allyship at the company and were among the most viewed assets on its website.
The judges were “brought to tears” by the campaign and praised its “incredibly powerful, well-developed creative approach. Capgemini also won the equality, diversity and inclusion award for the campaign, as well as the video award.
This year’s RAD Awards winners were celebrated by hundreds of creative experts from across the recruitment advertising industry at a glittering ceremony at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London. RAD Awards winners were chosen out of 21 categories, including a new category celebrating the work of in-house employer brand teams.
Another multiple winner was healthcare company EQRx, which won both the employee engagement award and creative idea award for its ‘Be You @ EQ Tapestory’, which involved staff creating a tapestry to showcase their personal experiences.
Richard Andrews, divisional manager at DVV Media, said the calibre of entries had made it very difficult for the judges to pick winners.
“The judging panel were blown away by the innovation and creativity shown by agencies and the employers they work with this year,” he said. “Congratulations to the winners on their well-deserved awards.”
RAD Awards 2023: Full list of winners
Work of the Year
Capgemini Active Inclusion – Pink Squid
Candidate Experience – sponsored by CV Library
EY Neuro-diverse Centre of Excellence – EY
Creative Idea – sponsored by Indeed
Be You @ EQ Tapestory – EQRx & Ph.Creative
Digital Experience for Early Talent – sponsored by LinkedIn
Pot Noodle Internships – Pot Noodle & Raptor Marketing/GradBay
Early Careers Attraction – sponsored by The Guardian Jobs
Specsavers New Talent Programme – Specsavers & ThirtyThree
Employee Engagement – sponsored by Talent.com
Be You @ EQ Tapestory – EQRx & Ph. Creative
Employer Brand (International)
For Health. With Humanity – Haleon & Havas People
Employer Brand (National) – sponsored by Glassdoor
Make More of Yourself – Screwfix & ThirtyThree
Employer Website
McDonald’s Let’s … Together – McDonald’s & ThirtyThree
Equality, Diversity & Inclusion – sponsored by myGwork
Capgemini Active Inclusion – Pink Squid
Events and Experiential
Ripple Effect x Decode/Code Challenge – Ripple & Blu Ivy Group
Graduate Campaign – sponsored by Whatmedia
It’s Time – Allen & Overy & ThirtyThree
In-house Employer Brand Team of the Year – sponsored by ThirtyThree
SAP Global Employer Brand Team
Innovation of the Year – sponsored by ZipRecruiter
EY Neurodiverse Centre of Excellence – EY
Integrated Campaign – sponsored by Totaljobs
Veolia See The Difference Your Commitment Can Make – Pink Squid
Offline Communications – sponsored by Wiser
The AXA Hello – MSL UK
Single Use of Video
Westminster City Council All Kinds of Extraordinary – TMP Worldwide, a PeopleScout company
Use of Research and Insight in Employer Branding – sponsored by Personnel Today Jobs
Provident Credit Where Credit’s Due – Blackbridge Communications
Use of Social – sponsored by Socially Recruited
Delivered – Royal Mail & ThirtyThree
Use of Technology – sponsored by CW Jobs
Onboarding Unlimited! – Autism Unlimited! & CA3
Video campaign – sponsored by Crimtan
Capgemini Active Inclusion – Pink Squid
