Budget 2021: Pay rises, scale up visa and universal credit reforms announced

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has confirmed wage increases for the lowest paid workers and public sector staff in his Budget today, as well as changes to Universal Credit (Wednesday 27 October). As announced earlier this week,  national living wage will increase to £9.50 an hour from 1 April 2022 – a 6.6% increase on the current rate of £8.91. The minimum rates for younger workers will also rise. The national minimum wage will rise from £8.36 an hour to £9.18 an hour for those aged 21 to 22; from £6.56 to £6.83 for those aged 18 to 20; from £4.62 to £4.81 for under 18s; and from £4.30 to £4.81 an hour for apprentices. "The government is accepting [the Low Pay Commission's] recommendation. For a full-time worker that's a pay rise worth over £1,000 [and] it will benefit over 2 million of the lowest paid workers in the country," the Chancellor said. "This is a major commitment to the high wage, high skill, high productivity economy of the future." Sunak also confirmed the end to the public sector pay freeze that was implemented a year ago, with a return to the usual independent pay setting process which may see an increase in wages for 2.6 million workers including police officers and teachers. Changes to Universal Credit were also revealed, with the taper rate lowered to allow workers to keep more of the money they earn as their working hours increase. The rate will be lowered to 55% from 63% no later than 1 December, allowing workers to keep 55p of every pound they earn. It will also increase work allowances in Universal Credit by £55 a year.
Ashleigh has been a trade journalist since 2012. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+.

