Record increases in starting salaries as candidate supply plummets

The Recruitment and Employment Confederation and KPMG’s Report on Jobs signalled a further rapid increase in hiring activity during August, as improved business confidence led employers to ramp up resourcing plans. Compiled by IHS Markit from a survey of 400 recruitment and employment consultancies, the latest set of data on permanent and temporary hiring activity, pay, and candidate availability breaks numerous records. The number of vacancies increased rapidly during August, at rate slightly below July's all-time record, as demand for both permanent and temporary staff remained robust. But candidate supply worsened to the greatest extent since the REC survey began in 1997. The data showed that unprecedented falls in the supply of permanent candidates and temporary staff supply were widely associated with a reluctance among employees to switch roles due to the pandemic, fewer EU workers, furloughed staff and skill shortages. The increased competition for staff placed more upward pressure on starting pay, with salaries for newly-placed permanent staff increasing at the fastest rate on record, while temps’ wage inflation was the second-quickest on record. Claire Warnes, head of education, skills and productivity at KPMG UK, said: “Candidate shortages continue to plague businesses, who are all recruiting from the same pool of talent and struggling to fill gaps. While record high permanent placements and higher starting salaries mean it remains a jobseeker’s market, recruiters and employers have seen the most severe decline of candidate availability in the survey’s history and will be thinking about how to attract and retain new staff.” Neil Carberry, chief executive of the REC, said: “Recruiters are working around the clock, placing more people into work than ever as these figures show. Switching the entire economy on over the summer has created a unique demand spike, and a short-term crisis.” But he said it would be a mistake for businesses to think it was a short-t