HospitalityLatest NewsEconomics, government & businessJob creation and lossesLabour market

More than two-thirds of hospitality firms to reduce staff

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher Pubs will be among the employers reducing staff headcount due to tax rises
Shutterstock
Pubs will be among the employers reducing staff headcount due to tax rises
Shutterstock

More than two-thirds of hospitality businesses will reduce their staffing levels due to an increase in employer national insurance that comes in in April.

A survey by the British Beer and Pub Association, the British Institute of Innkeeping, Hospitality Ulster and UKHospitality found that 70% expected to cut headcount due to rising employment costs.

Sixty per cent of those polled said they would cancel planned investment, and the trade bodies are urging the government to postpone the NIC rise, which was announced in October’s Budget.

Almost a third (29%) said they would reduce trading hours as a result of the extra costs, and 25% said they no longer had any cash reserves. Fifteen per cent said they would have to close at least one site for their business to survive.

Hiring confidence

CIPD survey: sharp fall in confidence among businesses 

Employer tax hikes fuel jump in ‘distressed firms’ 

“At a time when hospitality has been one of the top contributors to economic growth, the last thing the government should be doing is piling on costs that will impact employment and cut off our ability to grow,” the trade bodies said in a statement.

“They have warned about potential lost earnings, lost jobs, reduced trading hours and, in some cases, business failure. This would mean the loss of essential community hubs that would otherwise drive the local economy and create jobs.”

Earlier this month, Kate Nicholls, chief executive of HospitalityUK asked the government to delay “regressive changes” to NIC contributions and the threshold at which they are paid.

The body estimates that one in five of the sector’s workforce will move into the new employer NIC threshold. Nicholls has suggested the government look at alternatives, such as introducing a new 5% rate of employer NICs for earnings between £5,000 and £9,100.

Despite concerns raised by trade bodies in numerous sectors, job postings have risen since June 2024, according to the latest data from the Recruitment and Employment Confederation.

From April, employers’ national insurance contributions will rise to 15% from 13.8%, and the threshold at which contributions are paid will decrease from £9,100 to £5,000.

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

 

HR roles in hospitality and leisure on Personnel Today


Browse more HR roles in hospitality and leisure

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines. Jo is also the author of 'Good Work, Great Technology', published in 2022 by Clink Street Publishing, charting the relationship between effective workplace technology and productive and happy employees. She won the Willis Towers Watson HR journalist of the year award in 2015 and has been highly commended twice.

You may also like

‘Freelance’ apps warned they could be breaking law

McDonald’s ‘never took DEI seriously,’ claims HR expert

‘Air kiss’ did not amount to sexual harassment

McDonald’s faces further harassment allegations

McDonald’s accused of threatening Uber Eats drivers

Two-thirds of hospitality workers stressed, with most also...

TGI Fridays: union brands treatment ‘a national disgrace’

Travelodge offers flexible roles in recruitment drive

Allocation of Tips Act comes into force

‘Labour’s plans will lead to greater security for...